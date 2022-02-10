Watch: A conversation on the Afro-Latino experience

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.