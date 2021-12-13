Sign up for our daily briefing

Watch: A conversation on sustainable investing

On December 16 at 12:30pm ET, Axios energy reporter Ben Geman and business reporter Hope King will dive into the forces driving investments in climate tech and look ahead to the ESG trends shaping the market for 2022, featuring S&P Global Sustainable1 president Richard Mattison and Moody’s Climate Solutions global head Emilie Mazzacurati. Register.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, on Saturday, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kate Marino
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
7 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson speaks with Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller on "Axios on HBO." Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow