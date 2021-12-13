Watch: A conversation on sustainable investing

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, on Saturday, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."