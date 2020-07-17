12 mins ago - Axios Events

Watch: Small business recovery in Colorado

Axios will host a conversation on Thursday, July 23 at 12:30pm ET on how small businesses in Colorado have pivoted during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Ryan Cobbins, owner of Coffee at The Point.

Jul 14, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: The effect of the pandemic on chronic pain

Axios will host a conversation on how the coronavirus pandemic is changing health care access for those dealing with chronic pain on Wednesday, July 22 at 12:30pm ET. We'll hear from Dr. Tuhina Neogi, Chief of Rheumatology at the Boston University School of Medicine and Randall Rutta, CEO of the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 13,921,699 — Total deaths: 593,072 — Total recoveries — 7,795,469Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,622,709 — Total deaths: 138,910 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  5. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  6. Education: Coronavirus threatens kids' food programsHow schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Felix Salmon
24 mins ago - Health

Virus threatens food programs

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Kids will already suffer this fall if they can't return to classrooms, and for millions of them it also threatens their access to nutritious food.

Why it matters: School is not just a place for learning; it's also a place where children get fed. Millions of children who don't go to school on any given day risk going hungry at home.

