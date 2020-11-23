Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Watch: A conversation on eliminating waste in the environment

Axios hosts a conversation on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12:30pm ET on how policymakers and businesses can work together to eliminate waste in the environment, featuring congresswoman and founder of the Congressional Plastics Solutions Task Force Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and Keefe Harrison, founder and CEO of The Recycling Partnership.

Nov 20, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: COVID-19 and the AIDS Fight

Join Axios on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the global response to two pandemics — AIDS and COVID-19, featuring Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington Burns, Churches Health Association of Zambia Head of Advocacy Yoram Siame and ONE Campaign President and CEO Gayle E. Smith.

Register here.

Hans NicholsCourtenay Brown
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden to nominate Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

Photo: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, four people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Yellen, 74, will bring instant economic celebrity to Biden’s team and, if confirmed, she will not only be the first female Treasury Secretary but also the first person to have the held all three economic power positions in the federal government: The chair of Council of Economic Advisers, the chair of Federal Reserve and the Treasury Secretary.

1 hour ago - Podcasts

Bob Nelsen on AstraZeneca and his plan to revolutionize biotech

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday reported promising efficacy data for their COVID-19 vaccine, which has less stringent storage requirements than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and may be distributed earlier in developing countries.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the state of vaccine and therapeutics manufacturing with Bob Nelsen, a successful biotech investor who on Monday launched Resilience, a giant new pharma production platform that he believes will prepare America for its next major health challenges.