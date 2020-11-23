Watch: A conversation on eliminating waste in the environment

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, four people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Yellen, 74, will bring instant economic celebrity to Biden’s team and, if confirmed, she will not only be the first female Treasury Secretary but also the first person to have the held all three economic power positions in the federal government: The chair of Council of Economic Advisers, the chair of Federal Reserve and the Treasury Secretary.