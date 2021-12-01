Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

On Dec. 7 at 12:30pm ET, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and energy reporter Ben Geman take a look at the latest infrastructure bill's sweeping sustainability provisions and the plans to implement them, featuring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Register.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 6 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on America's manufacturing future

On Dec. 1, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business reporter Hope King explored how new technologies and sustainability commitments are setting a new standard for domestic industrial manufacturing, featuring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Siemens USA President & CEO Barbara Humpton.

Axios Events
Nov 29, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on health equity in 2022

On Dec. 2 at 12:30pm ET, Axios health care editor Tina Reed and congressional reporter Alayna Treene will examine persisting health equity issues and the work underway to close gaps in access, featuring Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa and Brown University dean of the School of Public Health & Professor of Health Services, Policy, & Practice Dr. Ashish K. Jha. Register.

Axios Events
Updated Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on innovations in philanthropy

On Tuesday, November 30th, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo highlighted innovations in philanthropy and charitable giving, featuring GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran and Cava co-founder and CEO Brett Schulman.

Asha Curran illustrated the origins of Giving Tuesday, how the movement’s impact and values have expanded across the globe, and how societal divisiveness calls attention to the need for generosity.

  • On the power of positivity in an era of divisive discourse: “Now we’re talking about a time where social media is mainly used to sow division and othering, and to convince us each how right we are about the things that we already believe...my hope for Giving Tuesday is that it simply disrupts that, even if it’s just for one day, to show that positivity can also go viral.”
  • On leadership as a core value of the movement: “There are children who are leading their piece of the Giving Tuesday movement. There are leaders of entire countries, there are leaders of tiny towns...and through their involvement in the movement, their leadership skills, their capacity to make an impact and to collaborate with others and to manage a growing community and growing networks just increases so exponentially…”

Brett Schulman emphasized the importance of food donations despite difficult economic circumstances in the restaurant industry, the value of philanthropic partnerships between restaurants and local communities, and how supporting his employees’ mental wellbeing is crucial.

  • On looking at giving as an investment in relationships: “I don’t think giving should be looked at as an expense or a tax deduction, right? It’s an investment in our team, in our guests, in positive emotions, in gratitude, and in building relationships and strengthening those relationships because what you give gives back to you, and then some.”
  • On fostering empathy in the restaurant industry during stressful times: “There’s tremendous stresses from the pandemic that we’re all living through, let alone coming into the holiday season when mental stress is heightened, and thinking about how do we support our team members and also how do we equip them and empower them to take care of our guests, many who are walking into our restaurants with a lot of stress and a lot of challenges in their own personal lives.”

Thank you Bank of America for sponsoring this event.