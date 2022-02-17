Watch: A conversation on the Gen Z workforce

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made the clearest statement to date that the U.S. believes Russia has decided to invade Ukraine within days, and laid out the U.S. view on how such a war will begin.

Why it matters: Speaking before the UN Security Council, Blinken said U.S. intelligence indicates Russia has now massed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine, and is preparing to launch a full-scale invasion involving ground troops, aircraft and ships "in the coming days" that could target the capital, Kyiv.