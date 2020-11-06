Watch: The future of health care in America

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Axios hosts a conversation on Friday, November 13 at 12:30pm ET on how to expand health insurance access and the path forward to universal coverage following the election and another wave of pandemic concerns, featuring Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Avik Roy, President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.