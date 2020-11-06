Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Watch: The future of health care in America

Axios hosts a conversation on Friday, November 13 at 12:30pm ET on how to expand health insurance access and the path forward to universal coverage following the election and another wave of pandemic concerns, featuring Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Avik Roy, President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

Axios Events
Nov 4, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on 5G

Join Axios on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on 5G and the accelerated shift to new network technology, featuring Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Qwake Technologies co-founder John Long. Additional speaker to be announced.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Wall Street is searching for electric vehicle gold

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street speculators are flocking to electric vehicle startups, assigning gigantic valuations to companies that have yet to produce any vehicles, much less any revenue or profits.

Why it matters: Searching for the next Tesla is a risky proposition. It's still unclear how quickly the electric vehicle market will develop, or how large it will ultimately become — and some of the new electric vehicle players are likely to fail.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

