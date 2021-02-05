Watch: Small Business Recovery in Minneapolis

Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Board leadership at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is close to naming Thomas Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: As CEO, Donohue, 83, built the chamber into a political powerhouse that supports pro-business policies, contributes huge sums largely to Republicans and promises to give its international and domestic members a voice in Washington.