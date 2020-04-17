58 mins ago - Axios Events

The Future of Fintech and COVID-19

Axios Events

On Wednesday morning, Axios co-founder & CEO Jim VandeHei discussed the economic fallout of COVID-19 with the founder of Humanity Forward and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, covering the stimulus package, job loss and data privacy.

  • Andrew Yang on the long-term effects of job loss: “A lot of people who lost their jobs are never going to see their jobs again…We’re going to see 10 years' worth of change in 10 weeks."
  • Andrew Yang on the need for increased financial support: "[The government] needs to make very dramatic moves to allow millions of Americans to have, frankly, the knowledge that they can feed their families in the days to come."
  • He didn't rule out a run for New York City mayor in 2021, saying he "wants to help solve the problems that are coming down the pike."

In a View from the Top segment, Jim VandeHei was joined by Vault12 Co-founder and CEO, Max Skibinsky to discuss the impact of coronavirus on consumer privacy.

  • Max Skibinsky on the coming shifts around privacy: "In the next couple of years we're going to see a massive clash between people's desire for privacy and governments' around the world much greater desire for surveillance."

Axios Business Editor Dan Primack and Credit Karma founder and CEO Kenneth Lin unpacked the future of financial security, honing in on how consumers can be proactive with their finances.

  • Kenneth Lin on empowering consumers: "Consumers are hopelessly outgunned in many ways...banks and financial services companies have so much data…and we’ve always tried to level the playing field."
  • Kenneth Lin on whether our financial data and our health data could be merged to make lending decisions: “It’s pretty far off because of data privacy and protection…but there will be a moment in time where consumers will have control of their financial data.”

In the concluding 'Why it Matters' segment, Jim VandeHei and Dan Primack answered reader questions, discussing industry-specific impacts.

  • Dan Primack on business operations: "Flying could be the biggest change for companies in rethinking how they operate in the wake of the pandemic...Business travel is one thing that's definitely going to change."

Thank you Vault12 for sponsoring this event.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang leaves door open for New York mayoral run

Photo: Axios Events

Andrew Yang, the founder of Humanity First and a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, did not deny that he was considering a run for New York City mayor in 2021 during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

The big picture: Yang, who first floated the idea to BuzzFeed News last month, called the position "a high-impact role" and said that he "wants to help solve the problems that are coming down the pike" that have been accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, noting Humanity First's work in the Bronx.

Keep ReadingArrowApr 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

House Rules chair puts forward plan for proxy voting amid coronavirus

The chamber of the House of Representatives. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Rules Committee Chair Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) put forward a plan on Thursday for remote voting for members of the House as the coronavirus outbreak persists.

The big picture: Under the "temporary, low-tech" proposal, House members who can't make it to the Capitol would direct another member to vote on their behalf. McGovern said he's looking to change the standing rules of the House and implement technology for virtual hearings and markups for committees for the time being.

Go deeperArrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 33,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health