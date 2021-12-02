Sign up for our daily briefing

Watch: A conversation on pandemic-era innovations' impact on health care

On Dec. 8 at 12:30pm ET, Axios health care reporter Caitlin Owens will unpack pandemic-era innovations and the impact on health care in 2022 and beyond, featuring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and more. Register.

22 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on infrastructure and sustainability

On Dec. 7 at 12:30pm ET, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and energy reporter Ben Geman take a look at the latest infrastructure bill's sweeping sustainability provisions and the plans to implement them, featuring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Register.

Updated Dec 1, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on America's manufacturing future

On Dec. 1, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business reporter Hope King explored how new technologies and sustainability commitments are setting a new standard for domestic industrial manufacturing, featuring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Siemens USA President & CEO Barbara Humpton.

Ashley Gold
Dec 1, 2021 - Technology

Lawmakers bring back Facebook whistleblower for encore

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks in front of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee at the European Parliament on November 8, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on proposals to revamp online platforms' liability immunity.

Why it matters: Haugen, a former Facebook engineer, has shared troves of internal research documents that lawmakers believe could open a path for legislation overhauling Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, tech's liability shield.

