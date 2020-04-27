37 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank-backed Automation Anywhere starts layoffs

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation company valued at $6.8 billion last fall by venture capitalists, began laying off hundreds of employees on Monday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic will push more enterprises toward automated software, but the shift isn't happening fast enough to stem top-line losses for Silicon Valley companies like AA.

What they're saying:

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the changes it has brought to the global economy, Automation Anywhere is adjusting operations and restructuring parts of the company, which will result in a workforce reduction. Although we are confident in the company’s strength and ability to grow going forward, given the current circumstances, we must reduce expenses in some areas and realign our resources to new skill sets in key growth areas, such as cloud and digital, that offer higher value service to customers."
— Automation Anywhere spokeswoman

Automation Anywhere declined to specify how many of its 2,600 employees are receiving pink slips, although Axios has heard the number is north of 10%.

Investors: The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised $840 million in venture capital funding, from firms like SoftBank, Salesforce Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, Workday Ventures, General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab.

Marisa Fernandez

New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,992,970— Total deaths: 207,518 — Total recoveries — 876,043Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 968,203 — Total deaths: 54,938 — Total recoveries — 107,060 — Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House cancels Monday coronavirus press briefing.
  4. Congress: Pelosi says guaranteed income during coronavirus crisis is "worthy of attention."
  5. Business update: Trump economic adviser says second-quarter GDP decline will be "worst since the Great Depression." — 68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever.
  6. Going viral: Google search trends show how Americans shifted from general to specific coronavirus questions as the crisis became more urgent.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

