Automakers shift toward reservations, altering how Americans buy cars

An industrywide move toward reservations — instead of in-the-moment purchasing — could alter the way Americans buy vehicles, limiting what’s available on dealership lots.

Driving the news: Ford announced Monday that it will stop accepting orders for the 2022 Ford Maverick, a compact pickup with a $20,000 starting price, due to overwhelming demand.

Ford has also taken reservations for the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and F-150 Lightning.

The company is among a growing number of automakers that are accepting reservations — including Tesla, GM, Jeep and Lucid.

Context: The global chip shortage has triggered vehicle shortfalls, driving up prices and creating more competition for inventory.

“The chip shortage caused some unhappy consumers,” Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs tells Axios. Automakers are “trying to have a little more control.”

How it works: Consumers typically reserve vehicles for free or for a small fee through automakers’ websites, securing their place in line. Then they are directed to a dealer to pay up when the vehicle is available.

But, but, but: Automakers are still under pressure to get cars on dealership lots because no one likes having to wait months.

“That ain’t the American way,” Krebs says.

The bottom line: Automakers are OK missing out on a few immediate orders if it means they can make production plans with confidence that they won’t end up building more units than they can sell.