Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand

A worker at the Vauxhall car factory in the U.K. gets his temperature read. Photo: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

There's a growing consensus that automakers can safely resume vehicle production this month as they continue to ride strong demand for pickup trucks and SUVs through the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: The pandemic crippled auto production and sales as it rolled across the globe, but signs of improving business in China are providing hope that the industry will see a similar V-shaped recovery in North America.

Driving the news: "We're certainly seeing green shoots in China," General Motors' CFO Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters during a call to review first-quarter results.

  • In the U.S., she said, "there are bright spots in the industry," particularly surging truck sales in regions not heavily affected by the virus.
  • Other automakers have also been encouraged by China's rebound, but Volkswagen warned that Europe could take longer to bounce back.

By the numbers: GM reported a net profit of $294 million, down 87% from the first quarter a year ago on a 6% drop in revenue to $32.7 billion — beating Wall Street's low expectations.

Between the lines: This is the first big test of GM's resiliency since the global financial crisis in 2009 pushed the company into a government-backed bankruptcy.

What's next: GM and FCA have announced plans to restart production in North America on May 18. Ford has not given a date, but will likely do the same.

  • They'll start slowly, operating just one shift, and then gradually ramp up.
  • Employees are being trained on strict health safety protocols developed jointly with the United Auto Workers union.

What to watch: Vehicle demand is still in question. While China's rebound is encouraging, the economic fallout of the prolonged shutdown of the American economy is too difficult to read, GM officials said.

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

