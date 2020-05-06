Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand

There's a growing consensus that automakers can safely resume vehicle production this month as they continue to ride strong demand for pickup trucks and SUVs through the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: The pandemic crippled auto production and sales as it rolled across the globe, but signs of improving business in China are providing hope that the industry will see a similar V-shaped recovery in North America.

Driving the news: "We're certainly seeing green shoots in China," General Motors' CFO Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters during a call to review first-quarter results.

In the U.S., she said, "there are bright spots in the industry," particularly surging truck sales in regions not heavily affected by the virus.

Other automakers have also been encouraged by China's rebound, but Volkswagen warned that Europe could take longer to bounce back.

By the numbers: GM reported a net profit of $294 million, down 87% from the first quarter a year ago on a 6% drop in revenue to $32.7 billion — beating Wall Street's low expectations.

Between the lines: This is the first big test of GM's resiliency since the global financial crisis in 2009 pushed the company into a government-backed bankruptcy.

Over the past decade, GM has dramatically reshaped its business, shedding unprofitable businesses and closing underperforming factories, while strengthening its balance sheet and making big bets on an electric, self-driving future.

What's next: GM and FCA have announced plans to restart production in North America on May 18. Ford has not given a date, but will likely do the same.

They'll start slowly, operating just one shift, and then gradually ramp up.

Employees are being trained on strict health safety protocols developed jointly with the United Auto Workers union.

What to watch: Vehicle demand is still in question. While China's rebound is encouraging, the economic fallout of the prolonged shutdown of the American economy is too difficult to read, GM officials said.