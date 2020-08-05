5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Auto sales may have turned a corner

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. auto sales have bounced back in recent months despite the coronavirus pandemic, with some brands even seeing their sales increase over 2019's numbers at this point in the year.

Why it matters: Cars and trucks were seen as one of the sectors that would be hardest hit as Americans were called to stay home from work and entertainment destinations were shuttered.

Driving the news: U.S. factory orders rose 6.2% in June, more than expected and boosted by a surge in demand for motor vehicles, after gaining 7.7% in May, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

  • Orders for motor vehicles and parts jumped 86.2%, with overall transportation equipment orders up 20.2% after a 78.8% climb the prior month.

Sales of Volvo, Mazda and Hyundai have all risen from 2019's levels this year, with Volvo charting a 10.3% increase over July 2019, its best July in 14 years.

  • Mazda sales are up 3.4%.
  • Hyundai reported a year-on-year gain of 0.6% in U.S. sales for July.
  • Kia's reported overall sales were down, but just 1.7% lower than last year's July tally.
  • Toyota sales last month fell 19% year over year, but the company notched its best month since February, before the pandemic shuttered North American production and led to closed showrooms across the country, Reuters reported.

Of note: Detroit's three carmakers posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, despite two-month factory shutdowns, Axios' Joann Muller noted Friday, with each of the companies outperforming Wall Street expectations.

Yes, but: Factory orders overall remain well below their February level, and June's reading was 10.1% below June 2019's level.

  • Autos are expected to see a year-over-year volume decline of 25%-30%, according to IHS Markit principal automotive analyst Stephanie Brinley.
  • Additionally, economists warn that the rebound in auto sales could be threatened by recent increases of COVID-19 in southern and western states.

Yes, but, but: Investors are betting that the uncertainty will push more consumers to buy online from vendors like CarMax, Carvana and Vroom, which have spent billions building online platforms, digital networks and inventory for just this moment.

  • Vroom's stock is up nearly 25% since it debuted on the Nasdaq in early June.
  • During that time Carvana's stock is up more than 45% (and up over 80% year to date and 155% over the past year).
  • CarMax's stock has gained a little under 5% since early June — it's the largest used car dealer in the U.S. but has a significant brick-and-mortar presence, making investors concerned about pandemic-related disruptions.

Aug 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

Best Buy continues to defy the retail apocalypse

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

One company bucking the woeful news from the world of retail is Best Buy, which saw its stock price hit a record high Monday.

What's happening: Last week Best Buy announced that sales have increased from last year despite the coronavirus pandemic. It also has promised permanent wage increases for employees.

Aug 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

Mergers and acquisitions make a comeback

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A slew of high-profile headlines led by Microsoft's expected acquisition of social media video app TikTok helped bring the Nasdaq to another record high on Monday.

Why it matters: The mergers-and-acquisitions market looks like it's bouncing back, joining the revived credit and equity markets as well as the market for new public companies through IPOs and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Aug 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

U.S. manufacturing activity hits highest level since March 2018

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity jumped to its highest level in nearly a year and a half last month as manufacturing firms said orders increased despite a resurgence in new coronavirus infections.

Yes, but: Job losses continue to mount in the industry and economists note that manufacturing surveys like this one from the Institute for Supply Management largely measure how much sentiment has increased rather than an actual tracking of revenue or new orders.

