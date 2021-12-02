The Biden administration on Thursday announced a global initiative aimed to prevent authoritarian governments from using technology for surveillance and human rights abuses, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Many authoritarian governments rely on imported technology to implement state surveillance networks.

The Chinese government has used U.S. technology to surveil its citizens, modernize its military and target Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Details: The U.S. and allies will create a code of conduct for export licensing and share information on sensitive technologies that are being weaponized against political dissidents, human rights activists, journalists and government officials, per WSJ.

Export licensing policies authorize specific transactions and control which technologies are shipped out of the U.S., according to the International Trade Administration.

The new initiative will be announced at the inaugural Summit for Democracy, a virtual gathering that will convene over 100 democratic governments on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 to tackle the threat of authoritarianism.

China and Russia are not invited and slammed the gathering as something that will "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world," the two nations' ambassadors to the U.S. wrote in a November statement.

Worth noting: President Biden has already banned Americans from investing in companies linked to China's military and its surveillance activities.