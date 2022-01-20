Sign up for our daily briefing

Authentic Brands Group plans to let "Reebok be Reebok" after acquisition

Richard Collings

Jamie Salter: Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Authentic Brands Group plans to let "Reebok be Reebok" after acquiring the sneaker brand from Adidas on March 1, ABG founder and CEO Jamie Salter told Axios' Richard Collings during Thursday's Axios Pro kickoff event.

What he's saying: "We're going to focus very big on the classic entertainment fashion side and the other 50% on the athletic side," Salter said.

  • He added that he expects the company to grow to $6 billion in revenue from $4 billion next year, and to $10 billion within five years.

Salter claims ABG is the country's largest licensing business behind Disney, owning brands that range from JCPenney to Elvis Presley to Sports Illustrated.

Other highlights:

  • Salter says consumers continue to spend, despite inflation concerns and limited product supplies.
  • ABG was "on the one yard line, ready to pull the trigger" on its IPO, before private equity arrived with an offer the company and its shareholders couldn't refuse.
  • The company still plans to go public, but now that is more likely to come next year.
  • Looking ahead, ABG is looking at opportunities in the kids sector.

Alayna TreeneSophia Cai
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Senators propose bill to ban corporate PACs

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly. Photos: Chip Somodevilla (left), Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will soon propose a bill prohibiting for-profit corporations from establishing and managing political action committees, according to a copy of the legislation obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The introduction of "The Ban Corporate PACs Act" comes amid heightened scrutiny on Capitol Hill regarding money in politics, including efforts to bar companies from influencing political campaigns and federal elections. It would likely face a court challenge and First Amendment concerns.

Ashley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: YouTube shuts down two Oath Keepers channels

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers. (Photo: Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

YouTube has deactivated two channels linked to the Oath Keepers militia group whose members have been charged in relation to the January 6 Capitol riot, the company told Axios.

The big picture: Social media platforms that were used to plan or promote the Capitol attack have moved with varying degrees of speed to bar the accounts involved.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

FAA clears more planes after 5G fears

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it had approved nearly 80% of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with new 5G services after fears of signal interference limited 5G rollout.

Why it matters: The FAA approvals will help provide more certainty after the agency raised fears that 5G signals could reduce the accuracy of certain equipment, known as radio altimeters, that helps planes land and take off in inclement weather.

