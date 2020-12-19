Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus testing in Austria. Photo: ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria and Switzerland have both announced they will impose lockdown measures as novel coronavirus cases climb in each country.

By the numbers: Austria has more than 337,000 confirmed cases and over 5,200 deaths to date, while Switzerland has seen nearly 404,000 confirmed cases and over 6,500 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • Austria reported 2,085 daily cases on Friday and Switzerland confirmed 4,478.

The state of play: Austrian officials said the country will enter its third coronavirus lockdown after the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday, and 11 days after its second lockdown lapsed, Reuters reports.

  • Shops, restaurants, theaters, museums and schools will remain closed through at least the week of Jan. 18.
  • Mass COVID-19 tests will be administered between Jan. 15 and Jan .17 — those who test negative will be able to end their lockdown sooner. For those who do not get tested, lockdown will last until Jan. 24.
  • Ski resorts can continue to operate, but Austrian provinces will also have a say on whether they continue to run.

The Swiss government ordered all bars, restaurants, cultural venues and sports facilities to close beginning Dec. 22.

  • Stores can remain open with limited capacity and will be required to close at 7 p.m., on Sundays and public holidays.
  • Like Austria, the Swiss government is allowing states to decide whether to shutter skiing facilities.
    • During a press conference, health officials cautioned states, saying that "hospitals are full and putting a lot of people on snow slopes can lead to an increase in accidents and we need to be very careful."
  • They recommend people stay home, keep social contact to a minimum and avoid unnecessary travel.

Worth noting: "If Europeans were to follow the World Health Organization's advice, Christmas would have a very different feel this year," ABC News writes.

  • The WHO on Wednesday recommended that religious gatherings be postponed or canceled.
  • The organization further advised that European countries consider "postponing, limiting or cancelling mass gatherings" in ski resorts.
  • "Gatherings should be held outside if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. If held indoors, limiting group size and ensuring good ventilation to reduce exposure risk are key," WHO said.

16 hours ago - Health

Italy orders holiday season coronavirus lockdown

Two soldiers wearing face masks patrol Duomo Square in Milan, Italy on Dec. 13. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Friday that he has ordered a national lockdown for the Christmas and New Year's holidays as the country continues to see a surge in cases and deaths.

Why it matters: Italy has been one of the hardest-hit Western countries, with 67,894 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday — the most in Europe.

18 hours ago - World

Mexico City bans nonessential activities as COVID-19 cases overwhelm hospitals

Relatives of patients hospitalized in the General Hospital of Zone 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) wait outside for updates. Photo: Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico will ban nonessential activities in an effort to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed hospitals, officials announced Friday.

Driving the news: Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said hospital capacity is at about 75%, but the federal government put the number at 80%, per AP. Families have reported searching for hours to find open hospital beds in the capital.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine — Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television — Biden to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
  3. States: Governors say federal government is cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions
