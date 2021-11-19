Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will enter a national lockdown beginning Monday that will last at least 10 days in an attempt to head off a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: It's the first European country to re-enter a lockdown since the spring. Cases in the country have started to rise in part because of deep skepticism among many Austrians about vaccines.

By the numbers: The country has reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, which has overwhelmed hospitals, according to AP.

Only around 65% of the population of 8.9 million are fully vaccinated.

What they're saying: "We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," Schallenberg said, according to a translation from Reuters. "It hurts that such measures still have to be taken."

"Too many among us have not shown enough solidarity. I ask you all to help. Take part, support these measures, let us try to reduce our social contacts for a maximum of 20 days so that the Christmas holidays are protected," he added.

The big picture: The country initially started a lockdown for people who are not fully vaccinated this week, though cases continued to rise.

During the lockdown starting Monday, all schools and most stores will be closed and all cultural events will be canceled.

The government also announced that it will make vaccinations mandatory starting Feb. 1, according to AP.

Go deeper: World gets tough on the unvaccinated