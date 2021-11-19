Sign up for our daily briefing

Austria to enter national COVID lockdown

A health care worker tending to a COVID-19 patient in a hospital in Salzburg, Austria, on Nov. 17. Photo: Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will enter a national lockdown beginning Monday that will last at least 10 days in an attempt to head off a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: It's the first European country to re-enter a lockdown since the spring. Cases in the country have started to rise in part because of deep skepticism among many Austrians about vaccines.

By the numbers: The country has reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, which has overwhelmed hospitals, according to AP.

  • Only around 65% of the population of 8.9 million are fully vaccinated.

What they're saying: "We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," Schallenberg said, according to a translation from Reuters. "It hurts that such measures still have to be taken."

  • "Too many among us have not shown enough solidarity. I ask you all to help. Take part, support these measures, let us try to reduce our social contacts for a maximum of 20 days so that the Christmas holidays are protected," he added.

The big picture: The country initially started a lockdown for people who are not fully vaccinated this week, though cases continued to rise.

  • During the lockdown starting Monday, all schools and most stores will be closed and all cultural events will be canceled.
  • The government also announced that it will make vaccinations mandatory starting Feb. 1, according to AP.

Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Health

Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at the Chancellery on Nov. 18 in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Germany will tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals become full of COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world are imposing COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid rising new cases.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: FDA endorses Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults — World gets tough on the unvaccinatedFauci says boosters could see COVID reach endemic level in U.S. next year — NYC to allow all adults to get a booster shot
  2. Health: EU regulator backs Merck's antiviral COVID pill for emergency use — The new COVID war: Redefining vaccinatedFear and loneliness caused surge of early pandemic calls for help.
  3. Politics: Florida governor poised to sign bills limiting COVID vaccine mandates — Health groups urge businesses to voluntarily implement Biden's vaccine rule
  4. Education: A COVID strategy backfires at schools — Schools across the U.S. offer vaccine drivesBenefits of in-person school outweigh risks, study finds.
  5. World: Austria to enter national COVID lockdownGreece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump — Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Nov 18, 2021 - Science

Fear and loneliness caused surge of early pandemic calls for help

Expand chart
Source: Brülhart, M., Klotzbücher, V., Lalive, R. et al. in Nature; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Fear and loneliness replaced relationship and livelihood concerns during the pandemic, a team of scientists said after looking at millions of helpline calls in multiple countries before and after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The big picture: Doctors and policymakers are trying to assess the impact of quarantines, school closures and other public health measures on our emotional and mental well-being. Using helpline data could become an important assessment tool, the researchers said.

