Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who's faced widespread criticism for his leadership over the country's deadly wildfires, was forced to defend himself again Sunday morning local time.

Details: He's been criticized since last month, when he was on vacation in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis, for not responding quickly enough to the situation and for his stance on climate change. In the past few days, he's faced an angry crowd of fire victims and been accused of blindsiding a state fire chief on the deployment of 3,000 Defense Force Reservists to help fight the blazes.