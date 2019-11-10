Authorities in the Australian eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland have declared a state of emergency as they braced for "catastrophic" wildfire conditions, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The fires have killed at least three people and razed over 150 homes, per the New York Times. Thousands have fled the blazes, reports the BBC, which noted Sunday night ET that more than 120 wildfires were still burning. Smoke and dust from the fires turned the skies of New Zealand's South Island "red and orange," Stuff reported Sunday. Forecasters say more could still reach NZ.