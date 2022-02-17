Austin to pay $10M to two men injured by police in 2020 protests

Austin City Council unanimously agreed to give a combined $10 million to settle federal lawsuits with two men wounded by law enforcement officers during May 2020 protests over police brutality.

By the numbers: Council members approved an $8 million payment to Howell, the largest settlement in a case against APD since a $3.25 million agreement in 2017. Evans received $2 million.

Flashback: Justin Howell and Anthony Evans both suffered head injuries from less-lethal bean bag rounds fired by Austin police officers.

Howell was nearly killed during the protests, sustaining brain damage when police fired the lead-pellet bag.

Evans suffered a fractured jaw and needed emergency surgery.

Why it matters: APD received criticism for its use of bean bag rounds during local protests in the wake of the 2020 officer killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

Online videos and photos of bloodied protestors from APD's use of "less-lethal" bean bag rounds sparked online criticism.

By June 2020, then-APD chief Brian Manley vowed to halt the use of bean bag rounds during crowd situations.

What they're saying: "Today's settlement reminds us of a difficult & painful moment for our city," Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote on Twitter. "No one should be injured while exercising their constitutional right to protest."

"When APD responded that day, our goal was to protect people gathering to exercise their right to protest as we have safely done for many years," Austin Police chief Joseph Chacon said Thursday.

"In hindsight, we were not prepared for the heightened frustration felt by so many community members, nor the size and scope of the crowds."

The bottom line: The consequences of Floyd's murder continue to ripple.