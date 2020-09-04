U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, the government announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is rebounding, but the pace of hiring has dropped off. The slowdown could be a sign of what's to come: a long, sluggish job market recovery.

Between the lines: Congress remains deadlocked over another stimulus package that could support the job market and head off coming layoffs.

President Trump has praised job gains in recent months, even though they have consistently slowed from June's surprise 4.8 million jump.

The bottom line: The job market is still millions of jobs short of where it was before the coronavirus pandemic clobbered the economy.