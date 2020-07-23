1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Audit finds flaws in VA's sexual harassment policies

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

An audit released Wednesday shows that 1 in 4 Department of Veterans Affairs employees say they've experienced unwanted sexual remarks or other forms of harassment, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Why it matters: The GAO audit says efforts to protect VA employees have been insufficient, and the agency has incomplete and outdated policies. Its leadership structure has also created conflicts of interest during reviews of harassment complaints.

The state of play: VA officials said the department is committed to "changing the culture" during a House hearing on Wednesday, but they added that improvements recommended by GOA could take until 2024 to fully implement, AP writes.

  • "The VA is not the same VA as four years ago," acting VA deputy secretary Pam Powers said. She noted that outreach to women has increased and trust ratings have improved, per AP.
  • GAO also found that 22% of VA employees reported experiencing sexual harassment between 2014 and 2016.

What the GAO found:

  • The VA has not finalized its Harassment Prevention Program, even though it's been active for over 4 years.
  • There is limited information on the prevalence of sexual harassment and corrective actions.
  • The VA provides limited sexual harassment training to its employees.

Read the full report:

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,077,182 — Total deaths: 620,257 — Total recoveries — 8,588,757Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 8 p.m. ET: 3,955,860 — Total deaths: 142,942 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

