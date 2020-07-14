3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Atlanta and N.Y. Fed Q2 GDP forecasts diverge

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Atlanta Fed, N.Y. Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York and Atlanta Fed's GDP forecasts for the second quarter have diverged wildly since late May.

The state of play: The spread has come largely since late May as the Atlanta Fed's indicator pushed expectations for the quarter to below -40% after bad retail sales, industrial production and manufacturing data. The N.Y. Fed's metric remained elevated. Similarly, late May readings of personal income and outlays and a series of advanced economic indicators sent the Atlanta Fed's GDP forecast below -50%, while the N.Y. Fed's forecast fell only as low as -35.5%.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
36 mins ago - World

The U.K. was the most-prepared country for a pandemic — until it wasn't

Photo: Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images

One country was easily the best-prepared in the world to respond quickly to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the 2019 Global Health Security Index: Great Britain.

Reality check: When the coronavirus struck, the U.K. had arguably one of the least effective responses among rich countries, despite decades of preparation for just such an event. Its death toll ranks behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Competitors ready to pounce on TikTok bans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing security and privacy concerns over Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok have given a lift to alternatives like Byte and Dubsmash, which have seen spikes in downloads from smartphone users recently, according to data from SensorTower.

Why it matters: If TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity among U.S. youth gets slowed by rising tensions with China, or ended by a threatened ban by the Trump administration, American teens will still have to get their hits of meme-laden video somewhere.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

U.S. pushes homegrown drone industry amid China battle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Alarmed at the prospect of relying on Chinese-made drones for public safety and monitoring critical industries, U.S. investors and the federal government are newly backing a domestic drone industry of hardware and software companies.

The big picture: The moves come as the industry continues to be led by DJI, a Chinese hardware maker — and as concerns grow both in China and the U.S. about reliance on the other country's technology.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow