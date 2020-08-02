More athletes opt out as U.S. struggles with coronavirus

A growing number of pro athletes in the U.S. are opting out of the 2020 season, or league restarts, citing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The pandemic continues to disrupt the world of sports, despite many fans hoping that a return for the major leagues would spell some semblance of normalcy for other aspects of life.

Driving the news:

What's new: This has extended to college sports. A group of Pac-12 Conference football players has threatened to boycott practices and games unless the league satisfies a number of demands related to protections during the pandemic and racial injustice.

The intrigue: The National Women’s Soccer League, which finished its monthlong tournament inside a bubble in Utah, completed its season in late July without any positive cases.

The other side: Leagues in Europe, which has had a better handle of the pandemic than the U.S., are planning to welcome fans back to major sporting events in the fall, after many sports restarted on the continent without much incident, per the Wall Street Journal.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that Wilson Chandler of the Brooklyn Nets has opted out of the season (not Tyler Chandler) and that the WNBA will have 22 games (not 22 teams).