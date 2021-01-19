Astronomers grapple with the impact of huge satellite constellations

The effects huge constellations of satellites could have on astronomy are starting to come into focus, and astronomers are grappling with what this industrialization of space could mean for the future of their field.

The big picture: Companies like SpaceX and Amazon have plans to launch thousands of internet-beaming satellites to orbit in the coming years.

Where it stands: Satellites can disrupt images taken by powerful telescopes on Earth. In particular, these spacecraft can impede scientists' ability to find dangerous asteroids and distant objects of interest.

Scientists now suggest these satellites should be in relatively low orbits because that would keep them out of the field of view for large telescopes for much of the night.

Concerns from the scientific community aren’t just focused on streaking satellites in telescope fields of view. Radio astronomers could also face interference from these satellites as they transmit overnight.

The intrigue: Since 2018, SpaceX has launched more than 900 Starlink satellites as part of its constellation, and other companies are racing to catch up. That quick pace hasn’t left much time for astronomers to advocate for their needs.

"We need more ground rules up there, in a fairly 'Wild West' environment, as more and more people get into the game," Jeff Hall, of the Lowell Observatory, said during a panel at the American Astronomical Society meeting last week.

What to watch: Astronomers are collaborating with space companies to be sure any interference from their satellites is kept to a minimum.