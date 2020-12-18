Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Astronaut Mike Hopkins sworn into the Space Force from orbit

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Mike Hopkins aboard the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was sworn in as the newest member of the U.S. Space Force Friday from his post onboard the International Space Station.

Why it matters: Hopkins is the first NASA astronaut to serve in the Space Force.

  • "Today, you will be the first... Space Force astronaut, that will be living space," General John Raymond, the Space Force's Chief of Space Operations said to Hopkins during the swearing in.

The big picture: NASA and the U.S. military have had a close relationship since the earliest days of the space agency.

  • Some of the first astronauts were test pilots from the military, and today, the majority of astronauts that have served NASA were military service members.
  • "The very first astronaut was Alan Shepard from the Navy and the first airman in space was Gus Grissom. The first marine in space was John Glenn, and the first army officer... in space astronaut was Robert Stewart," Raymond said.

Between the lines: When the announcement of Hopkins' swearing in was made earlier this year, some space watchers questioned whether it would muddy the waters with the public's understanding of what the Space Force does.

  • The point of the Space Force is not necessarily to send people to space but to protect essential hardware — like spy and GPS satellites — from potential bad actors.
  • "The skill sets that you need to be an astronaut is totally different than the skill set you need to be a space operator in the Space Force," Todd Harrison, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Axios in November.
  • Hopkins' swearing in aboard the space station also raised eyebrows. The space station is considered a tool of diplomacy and peace, not warfighting, and some experts are concerned the transfer aboard the station may send mixed signals to international partners.

Go deeper: The Space Force heads to space

Marisa Fernandez
4 mins ago - Health

Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A perfect storm of quarantines, layoffs, retirements and resignations has public schools scrambling to get enough bodies to keep school afloat next semester.

Why it matters: Districts are desperate to keep classes going and are stretched thin by the sometimes competing needs of in-person and distance learning.

Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Nicholas Kristof on his Pornhub article and its aftermath

Pornhub is one of America's most-visited websites, but a recent investigation by the New York Times' Nicholas Kristof found many videos of minors and nonconsensual sexual violence. The blowback was swift, with Visa, Discover and Mastercard cutting some ties to the site, which has now removed the vast majority of its content.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Kristof about the aftermath of his story and what comes next.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use — Pelosi and McConnell receive first doses of vaccinePence receives vaccine live on television.
  3. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  4. Education: College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Even with vaccine, COVID tests will be the passport to travel in 2021.
