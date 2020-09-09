37 mins ago - Health

AstraZeneca CEO says coronavirus vaccine trial participant had neurological symptoms

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in February 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told investors that the company's coronavirus vaccine trial participant who experienced an adverse reaction had serious neurological symptoms consistent with a rare spinal disorder, Stat News reports.

Why it matters: The company is one of the front-runners in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine, but the development forced it to follow standard procedure by halting its late-stage trial.

What's new: The participant was a woman from the United Kingdom who will likely be able to leave the hospital by Wednesday, Soriot reportedly told investors on a private conference call.

  • He added that her condition is improving, though no diagnosis has yet been confirmed.
  • He said that the board overseeing the clinical trial confirmed that the participant received a coronavirus vaccine and not a placebo.

Worth noting: Stat also reported that Soriot told investors the company's trial had briefly been halted in July after another patient experienced neurological symptoms, though that participant was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis that was deemed unrelated to the trial.

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Health

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial has been put on pause after researchers suspected an adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom, a spokesperson for the company told Stat News.

Why it matters: There are presently nine vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials. AstraZeneca’s is one of the most promising candidates, and is the first known Phase 3 vaccine trial to be halted.

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Ontario officials paused plans to ease restrictions in Canada's most populous province after confirming 185 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 190 the previous day — "the most on any single day since July 24," CBC notes.

By the numbers: Globally, more than 897,600 people have died from COVID-19 and over 27.5 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Hans Nichols
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign lays out standards for coronavirus vaccine transparency

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign called on President Trump on Tuesday to answer three specific questions before releasing a coronavirus vaccine, while simultaneously warning that Trump may seek to short-circuit the scientific process for the sake of his re-election. 

Why it matters: After Trump accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of being anti-vaxxers yesterday, the Biden campaign is trying to establish firm standards on what would allay its fears that Trump isn't accelerating a vaccine for political reasons. 

