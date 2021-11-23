SpaceX is set to launch a NASA spacecraft on a mission to learn how to change the course of an asteroid in deep space.

Why it matters: The mission — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — will test the technology needed to redirect a dangerous asteroid if one is ever found on course with Earth.

Driving the news: The SpaceX Falcon 9 is expected to launch DART to space at 1:21 a.m. ET Wednesday.

NASA will air live coverage of the launch starting at 12:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, for all you night owls.

How it works: Once in space, DART will make its way to a tiny asteroid called a "moonlet" named Dimorphos that orbits the larger asteroid Didymos.

DART, which will weigh about 1,345 pounds at launch, will slam into Dimorphos in the fall of 2022 to see if it can shift the course of the moonlet.

The asteroid system isn't in danger of impacting Earth, making it a good target for this type of experiment. It's also positioned well for scientists on Earth to monitor the two asteroids in the system with observatories on the ground.

with observatories on the ground. "The right time to deflect an asteroid is as far away from the Earth as we can," Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer for NASA, said during a news conference. "The farther away in space it is... the less force it takes to change the orbit enough that it will be a miss instead of a hit."

The big picture: NASA and other space agencies track potentially dangerous asteroids as they make their way around the Sun.

NASA says its found 90% of all the near-Earth objects 3,280 feet long or larger, and the agency is now working on finding 90% of those types of objects that are 459 feet long or larger.

or larger, and the agency is now working on finding 90% of those types of objects that are 459 feet long or larger. As of June 2021, the agency had found about 40% of the asteroids in that smaller size range.

What to watch: Eventually, new telescopes on the ground and in space, like the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope currently in development at NASA, will allow scientists to find and track asteroids that are difficult to see today.