Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday he's considering running for president in 2024 and would not be deterred if former President Trump entered the race.

What he's saying: Hutchinson said he's considering running when asked on CNN's "State of the Union", adding "you've got to get through, of course, this year, but that's an option that's on the table."

The Republican governor said Trump potentially running is "not a factor in my decision-making process."

"I've made it clear I think we ought to have a different direction in the future," Hutchinson said. "I think [Trump] did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction."

Hutchinson said he attended the "Politics & Eggs" breakfast in New Hampshire partly because he's considering a run.