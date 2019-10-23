Stories

As Zuckerberg hearing opens, Maxine Waters lays into Facebook

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The agenda for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's return to Capitol Hill Wednesday before the House Financial Services committee is largely devoted to Facebook's cryptocurrency project, Libra.

Yes, but: Rep. Maxine Waters, the committee's chair, lit into Facebook in her opening statement, making clear that the hearing would be about all the other charges lawmakers have leveled against the social network, too — including monopolistic behavior, discrimination, privacy violations, breaches in election security, and whether the government should break Facebook up.

What they're saying: Waters charged Facebook with conducting "a massive voter suppression effort that will move at the speed of a click."

"Your claim to promote freedom of speech does not ring true, Mr. Zuckerberg. Perhaps you believe that you are above the law."
— Rep. Maxine Waters

Editor's note: This story is unfolding now and will be updated.

