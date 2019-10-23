As Zuckerberg hearing opens, Maxine Waters lays into Facebook

The agenda for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's return to Capitol Hill Wednesday before the House Financial Services committee is largely devoted to Facebook's cryptocurrency project, Libra.

Yes, but: Rep. Maxine Waters, the committee's chair, lit into Facebook in her opening statement, making clear that the hearing would be about all the other charges lawmakers have leveled against the social network, too — including monopolistic behavior, discrimination, privacy violations, breaches in election security, and whether the government should break Facebook up.