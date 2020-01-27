Context: China views Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory, and has systematically pushed the self-governing island out of most international and intergovernmental organizations, including ICAO, which is led by Liu Fang, a Chinese national.

Taiwan has not participated in ICAO assemblies since 2013.

Exclusion from ICAO means Taiwan faces obstacles in communicating about international standards and practices.

That's particularly problematic during an international crisis, such as an epidemic.

Details: Jessica Drun, a non-resident fellow at the Taiwan-focused Project 2049 Institute criticized ICAO in a Jan. 22 tweet:

Drun noticed on Jan. 25 that ICAO had blocked her on Twitter.

Numerous other Twitter accounts were blocked around the same time, Axios has learned, including the accounts of several Hill staffers, analysts, and an English teacher in Guangzhou. The accounts had posted similar criticisms.

Julian Ku, a professor at Hofstra University, told Axios there is likely no legal recourse for people that ICAO has blocked. "International organizations have immunity from domestic courts, and can't be sued. Nor are there any international tribunals that have jurisdiction over this."

Even so, experts told Axios it goes against the spirit of an intergovernmental organization to prevent people from accessing the information it provides.

ICAO's blocking of critics on social media "raises serious questions about the role of intergovernmental organizations and their supposed impartiality and objectivity," said Anthony Arend, a professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University, in a message to Axios.

"In keeping with the ICAO's goal to meet the needs of 'peoples of the world,'" said Arend, "it seems logical that the organization should not be able to prevent any person from accessing its official Twitter account ... And such action would be contrary to the concept that staff of personnel of intergovernmental organizations are to be independent and impartial."

Ku told Axios, "It is worth asking international organizations why they are blocking followers, and whether they are following free speech values in how they operate."

What they're saying: Amid the spate of social media blocks, the official ICAO Twitter account posted a link to its social media policy, adding that "Irrelevant, compromising and offensive material will be removed and the publisher precluded. Join us in improving advocacy for sustainable #aviation development through fact-based discourse."

This isn't the first time that ICAO has blocked critics.