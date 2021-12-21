As Afghanistan envoy departs, tens of thousands remain in limbo

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Afghans listen to a lesson in an Afghan refugee camp on Nov. 4 in Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
As President Biden's point person for Afghan refugee resettlement steps aside, advocacy groups are pressing the Biden administration to accelerate its efforts to help the tens of thousands of people still stuck in limbo.
Why it matters: Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell (D) is leaving the envoy role after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the OECD. The transition comes amid criticism that there hasn't been enough high-level, sustained engagement to ease the backlog of applications nearly four months after the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal from Kabul.
- Markell's role always was intended to be short term.
What's next: Markell deputy Curtis Ried, a career foreign service officer and National Security Council official, over the weekend was appointed special adviser on Afghan resettlement.
- His portfolio will include continued evacuation efforts and he will have the authority to direct agencies on the issue, a White House official told Axios.
- The official also said to expect additional Afghan resettlement roles to be announced in coming weeks.
- A State Department spokesperson told Axios that "our unprecedented efforts have been on-going since September" and referred questions about Markell's transition to the NSC.
What we're hearing: As conditions in Afghanistan deteriorate, bipartisan lawmakers, former ambassadors and private organizations are raising new alarms.
- They're concerned the U.S. hasn't yet found a way to evacuate more than 62,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. but are now left behind and leaning on the administration to do more.
- The administration has evacuated and brought to the U.S. 75,000 Afghans, with roughly two in five eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).
- Axios reported earlier this month that the Department of Homeland Security had started issuing denials to Afghans seeking to immigrate to the United States, citing a new requirement for third-party documentation.
- The U.S. intends to continue to welcome additional Afghans to this country over the coming weeks, months and years, a White House official told Axios.
What they're saying: Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, a coalition of 120 organizations helping with evacuation efforts, told Axios that improvements to the interagency process are needed as well as an expansion of evacuation and resettlement capacity and more progress with "government taking over inherently government roles like case management."
- Rabbi Will Berkovitz, CEO of Jewish Family Service, told Axios that "you have a system which is designed to process at a certain rate, and all of a sudden you flood that system... there isn't the infrastructure to manage that."
- Brett Bruen, a former director of global engagement in the Obama White House, told Axios: "This is a job that the administration knew was not going to take a few weeks or a few months."
- One U.S. career diplomat told Axios: "This is not being handled at a high enough level, with right degree of urgency, because people feel like they don't want to draw more political attention to what could be characterized as an enormous epic strategic failure."