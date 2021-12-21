As Afghanistan envoy departs, tens of thousands remain in limbo

As President Biden's point person for Afghan refugee resettlement steps aside, advocacy groups are pressing the Biden administration to accelerate its efforts to help the tens of thousands of people still stuck in limbo.

Why it matters: Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell (D) is leaving the envoy role after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the OECD. The transition comes amid criticism that there hasn't been enough high-level, sustained engagement to ease the backlog of applications nearly four months after the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal from Kabul.

Markell's role always was intended to be short term.

What's next: Markell deputy Curtis Ried, a career foreign service officer and National Security Council official, over the weekend was appointed special adviser on Afghan resettlement.

His portfolio will include continued evacuation efforts and he will have the authority to direct agencies on the issue, a White House official told Axios.

The official also said to expect additional Afghan resettlement roles to be announced in coming weeks.

A State Department spokesperson told Axios that "our unprecedented efforts have been on-going since September" and referred questions about Markell's transition to the NSC.

What we're hearing: As conditions in Afghanistan deteriorate, bipartisan lawmakers, former ambassadors and private organizations are raising new alarms.

They're concerned the U.S. hasn't yet found a way to evacuate more than 62,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. but are now left behind and leaning on the administration to do more.

The administration has evacuated and brought to the U.S. 75,000 Afghans, with roughly two in five eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

The administration has evacuated and brought to the U.S. 75,000 Afghans, with roughly two in five eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). Axios reported earlier this month that the Department of Homeland Security had started issuing denials to Afghans seeking to immigrate to the United States, citing a new requirement for third-party documentation.

The U.S. intends to continue to welcome additional Afghans to this country over the coming weeks, months and years, a White House official told Axios.

What they're saying: Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, a coalition of 120 organizations helping with evacuation efforts, told Axios that improvements to the interagency process are needed as well as an expansion of evacuation and resettlement capacity and more progress with "government taking over inherently government roles like case management."