1 hour ago

Permanent data storage startup Arweave raises $8.3 million as China censors coronavirus critics

Arweave, a London-based blockchain startup focused on permanent data storage, raised $8.3 million in tokenized funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures and Union Square Ventures.

Why it matters: The company's technology is designed to create permanent record of web content — a boon to fighting government censorship, but a possible nightmare for "right to be forgotten" advocates.

The bottom line: "The Chinese government has been removing criticism of its coronavirus response from apps like Weibo, the local equivalent of Twitter. But before it can, that content is being saved, decentralized, and highlighted thanks to Arweave’s permaweb," writes TechCrunch.

Exclusive: Netflix reveals its 9 government takedown requests

Netflix has taken down just nine pieces of content around the world in response to written government demands since it was founded 23 years ago, the company revealed for the first time.

Why it matters: As Netflix aims to grow its business abroad, it wants to be transparent about the way it handles censorship efforts in markets it looks to invest in.

Feb 7, 2020
Facebook says political candidates can use paid memes

Facebook said Friday that political candidates, campaigns and groups can use paid branded content across its platforms, a clarification prompted by a move from Michael Bloomberg's campaign to pay top Instagram influencers to post memes on its behalf.

The big picture: Its policy didn't explicitly state that it was OK for candidates to use branded content posts, but after hearing from various campaigns about the issue, Facebook moved to clarify its stance.

Feb 14, 2020
Gaming company Roblox now worth $4 billion

Roblox, a Silicon Valley-based gaming platform, has raised $150 million in new venture capital funding led at a $4 billion valuation led by Andreessen Horowitz. The company also will launch up to a $350 million tender for existing holders.

Why it matters: If your young kid or tween is paying online social games, chances are they're playing Roblox. The big question for investors, though, is if Roblox can hold onto users as they age.

Feb 27, 2020