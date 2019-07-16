How AI may speed up drug development

Why it matters: AI gets thrown around a lot in health care, and a lot of it's empty hype, but some kind of machine learning could have real potential to make the drug-development process faster and remove some of the trial and error, experts told Bloomberg.

A handful of drugs that have relied on early AI tools are already in human trials, and experts said identifying the best candidates for advanced trials may be one of the technology's biggest near-term capabilities.

By the numbers: AI startups with a focus on biotech pulled in more than $1 billion from VCs last year, according to Bloomberg. That's 4 times more than VCs invested just 2 years earlier.

