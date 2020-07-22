The continuing problem of AI bias

While GPT-3 has earned ecstatic reviews from many experts for its capabilities, some critics have pointed out clear issues around bias.

Why it matters: As AI becomes more powerful and more integrated into daily life, it becomes even more important to root out the persistent problem of bias and fairness.

What's happening: Researchers at OpenAI noted in the paper introducing GPT-3 that "internet-trained models have internet-scale biases." A model trained on the internet like GPT-3 will share the biases of the internet, including stereotypes around gender, race and religion.

As the table above from the paper shows, females were more often described with appearance-associated adjectives, while males were more often described with adjectives that spanned a wider spectrum of descriptions.

The paper also found that GPT-3 associated different races with different degrees of sentiment, with Black ranking consistently low.

In a Twitter thread, Facebook AI head Jerome Pesenti raised concerns that GPT-3 can "easily output toxic language that propagates harmful biases."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded that he shared those concerns, and he argued that part of the reason the nonprofit was starting off GPT-3 in a closed beta was to do safety reviews before it went fully live.

He noted that OpenAI had introduced a new toxicity filter that was on by default.

The original paper also found that GPT-3 seemed less prone to bias than earlier, smaller models, offering some preliminary hope that size could help minimize the problem.

What to watch: A system that can generate near-human quality writing could be used for misinformation, phishing and other hacking efforts. And while malicious humans already do all of those things, GPT-3 and future AI systems could effectively scale those efforts up.

The bottom line: If AI produces racist or sexist content, it's because the system learned it by watching us. That puts the onus on programmers to curb their creations.

Go deeper: Rooting out AI bias