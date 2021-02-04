Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden supports NASA's Artemis program back to the Moon

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Photo: NASA

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the Biden administration supports NASA's Artemis program to send humans back to the surface of the Moon.

Why it matters: Some speculated that NASA's Artemis program would be canceled under Biden, as previous administrations have dramatically changed the direction of NASA's exploration goals.

Details: The comments today from Psaki show that the administration intends to stay the course, at least when it comes to the broad idea behind the mission.

  • "To date only 12 humans have walked on the Moon. That was half a century ago. The Artemis program — a waypoint to Mars — provides... the opportunity to add numbers to that... Lunar exploration has broad and bicameral support in Congress," Psaki said, adding that "certainly we support this effort and endeavor."

Yes, but: President Biden has yet to announce his pick for a NASA administrator, who will affect the space agency's course in the coming years, and the administration has not put forth new details about its space policy priorities.

  • It remains to be seen whether the Artemis program's goal of landing people on the Moon by 2024 will stand firm.
  • That quick timeline — put in place by the Trump administration — has come under fire for being politically motivated and too risky.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
23 hours ago - Science

Biden will keep the Space Force

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the U.S. Space Force "absolutely" has the "full support of the Biden administration."

Why it matters: After President Biden's election, some advocated that the incoming administration disband the newest branch of the military, first established by President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden White House says it can't release Trump visitor logs

Photo: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from the Trump White House because they are under the purview of the National Archives.

Why it matters: The visitor logs could provide significant insight into former President Trump's activity in the White House from 2017 to 2021, especially as he increasingly hosted conspiracy theorists toward the end of his presidency. Trump in 2017 said his White House would not release its presidential visitor logs due to national security concerns.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.

Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow