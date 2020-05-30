18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Army keeps military police units on standby as Minneapolis continues to protest

Protesters gathered in the streets of Minneapolis on Friday May 29, 2020. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Trump administration has requested the Defense Department keep active-duty military police units on alert should Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz request support as Minneapolis enters its fifth day of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: This "rare" step from the military follows days of violence and protests spreading across the country AP writes. Walz said the administration's offer "has happened before," The Washington Post writes. “They’re not talking about mobilizing the entire United States Army,” the governor said. “We’re probably talking about in the neighborhood of several hundred” soldiers.

The Department of Defense told Axios that they've spoken with Walz about the situation twice in the past 24 hours.

  • "As a prudent planning measure, the department has directed U.S. Northern Command to increase the alert status of several units should they be requested by the Governor to support Minnesota authorities."
  • "These are units that normally maintain a 48-hour recall to support state civil authorities for several contingencies (like natural disasters) and are now on 4-hour status.”
  • "At this time there is no request by the Governor of Minnesota for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement," a DoD spokesperson said midday.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Tim Walz to mobilize Minnesota's full National Guard

Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Saturday he is activating the full National Guard to respond to street violence in Minneapolis that broke out during protests of a police encounter that left a black man, George Floyd, dead.

Why it matters: This is the first time the state has activated the full National Guard since World War II. " The Minnesota National Guard told Axios in an email that up to 10,000 soldiers and airmen would be deployed after all activations and processing are complete.

Axios
May 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Former Minneapolis police officer in custody

A man rides a bicycle up to a law enforcement checkpoint today in Minneapolis. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The people of Minneapolis who took to the streets to protest got results Friday afternoon, but the nation will still enter the weekend on edge.

Why it matters: It's hard to imagine fired police officer Derek Chauvin being arrested so quickly on third-degree murder charges without this week's protests.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The aftermath of George Floyd's death: Everything you need to know

A mural outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, near where George Floyd was killed in an encouner with police. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr denounced what he described as "planned" violence from "far-left extremist groups" on Saturday, without citing any evidence, in response to the U.S. cities that erupted in protest over the killing of George Floyd,

The big picture: Floyd's fatal run-in with police is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

