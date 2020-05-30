Army keeps military police units on standby as Minneapolis continues to protest

The Trump administration has requested the Defense Department keep active-duty military police units on alert should Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz request support as Minneapolis enters its fifth day of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: This "rare" step from the military follows days of violence and protests spreading across the country AP writes. Walz said the administration's offer "has happened before," The Washington Post writes. “They’re not talking about mobilizing the entire United States Army,” the governor said. “We’re probably talking about in the neighborhood of several hundred” soldiers.

The Department of Defense told Axios that they've spoken with Walz about the situation twice in the past 24 hours.

"As a prudent planning measure, the department has directed U.S. Northern Command to increase the alert status of several units should they be requested by the Governor to support Minnesota authorities."

"These are units that normally maintain a 48-hour recall to support state civil authorities for several contingencies (like natural disasters) and are now on 4-hour status.”

"At this time there is no request by the Governor of Minnesota for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement," a DoD spokesperson said midday.

Go deeper: Former Minneapolis police officer in custody