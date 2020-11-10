Armenian leader announces "painful" deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
The aftermath of shelling in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS via Getty
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan surprised his country and the world tonight by announcing that he had agreed to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on terms that were “unbelievably painful for me personally and for our people.”
Why it matters: The announcement followed confirmation that Azerbaijan had taken a critical town in the breakaway region, which is majority ethnic Armenian but lies within neighboring Azerbaijan.
- Pashinyan said he had agreed to the terms of the deal along with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan.
- In a deeply emotional Facebook post, he conceded that this was "not a victory," but the best outcome Armenia could hope for under the circumstances. The precise terms of the deal are unclear.
The big picture: Azerbaijan has made significant gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh during the six-week-long war and vowed to change the status quo through military force after three decades of failed diplomacy.
- With the help of its ally Turkey, it seems to have now done so.
Driving the news: The announcement has sparked chaotic protests in Armenia's capital, Yerevan. Protesters have reportedly stormed government buildings.
- "One protester yells at me 'Nikol has sold us out. He has betrayed this country,'" reports journalist Neil Hauer, who is on the scene.