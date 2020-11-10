Armenian leader announces "painful" deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan surprised his country and the world tonight by announcing that he had agreed to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on terms that were “unbelievably painful for me personally and for our people.”

Why it matters: The announcement followed confirmation that Azerbaijan had taken a critical town in the breakaway region, which is majority ethnic Armenian but lies within neighboring Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said he had agreed to the terms of the deal along with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan.

In a deeply emotional Facebook post, he conceded that this was "not a victory," but the best outcome Armenia could hope for under the circumstances. The precise terms of the deal are unclear.

The big picture: Azerbaijan has made significant gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh during the six-week-long war and vowed to change the status quo through military force after three decades of failed diplomacy.

With the help of its ally Turkey, it seems to have now done so.

Driving the news: The announcement has sparked chaotic protests in Armenia's capital, Yerevan. Protesters have reportedly stormed government buildings.