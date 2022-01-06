Sign up for our daily briefing

Maricopa County refutes Arizona election audit's "faulty and inaccurate conclusions"

Shawna Chen

A contractor working for Cyber Ninjas, a firm hired by the Arizona state Senate to review election results, transports ballots on May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Photo: Courtney Pedroza via Getty Images

The Republican-led Maricopa County released a report on Wednesday that is a near point-by-point rebuttal of the faulty analysis, inaccurate claims and misleading conclusions that they say appear in an Arizona Senate audit of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Fueled by former President Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, the GOP-led audit escalated into a fiasco last year. Despite no evidence of fraud and objections from the GOP-backed Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the Arizona Senate refused to call it off.

Details: Florida-based Cyber Ninjas made "faulty and inaccurate conclusions" about over 53,000 ballots in its hand count of 2.1 million paper ballots, according to the 93-page report, prepared by the Maricopa County Elections Department. These include claims about voters who moved, voter registration and ballot duplication.

  • "In total, we found fewer than 100 potentially questionable ballots cast out of 2.1 million. This is the very definition of exceptionally rare."
  • "None of these instances impacted the outcome of races and a thorough review by our election professionals confirmed there were no systemic issues related to ballot counting and processing in the November 2020 General Election," the authors noted in the report, entitled: "Correcting the Record: Maricopa County’s In-Depth Analysis of the Senate Inquiry."
  • An analysis of "anomalies" from EchoMail, another contractor that reviewed early ballot affidavit images, was based on a "flawed understanding of signature verification laws and practices."
  • The report also invalidated accusations from CyFIR, which reviewed election equipment and claimed county staff intentionally deleted files and logs.

The big picture: Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan launched their own election audits but found few fraudulent votes, per the Brennan Center for Justice.

Tyler Buchanan
16 hours ago - Axios Columbus

Columbus, Reynoldsburg mayors push voting rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny are urging the U.S. Senate to enact major voting rights laws ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Why it matters: If passed, the new laws would significantly impact voting access in Ohio and across the country.

Sophia Cai
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Top Senate Republican signals support for election reform

Sen. John Thune. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A top Republican is signaling his party isn't necessarily opposed to joining with Democrats to clarify an existing federal law to reduce the potential for election subversion.

Driving the news: While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's "some interest" among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Erin Doherty
Updated 59 mins ago - Health

CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday approved a CDC advisory committee's vote to recommend booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Driving the news: The vote passed 13-1 earlier on Wednesday and will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

