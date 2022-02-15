Sign up for our daily briefing

Arielle Zuckerberg leaves Coatue for Long Journey Ventures

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Tomi Setala/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arielle Zuckerberg has left Coatue Management, where she helped launch an early-state investing effort in 2018, to become a partner with Long Journey Ventures.

Behind the scenes: Zuckerberg tells Axios that Long Journey's Lee Jacobs recruited her during a walk last year in San Francisco, and that "it hit me like a brick in the head ... it was just such an obvious team ... the mix of optimism and chasing the weird and magical."

  • The timing of this hire would seem to sync up with a third fundraise for LJV, although Jacobs declined to comment (citing SEC restrictions).
  • Before joining Coatue in 2018, Zuckerberg was with Kleiner Perkins.

Zuckerberg, who will maintain some of her Coatue portfolio company responsibilities, also addressed how her famous last name has impacted her career:

"It's definitely a double-edged sword. People treat you a certain way or assume certain things about you, positive and negative. Having that name recognition has sometimes helped me punch above my weight, but in some cases people attribute certain values to me that I don't have... I think there are many more advantages in venture than when I was a product manager."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
24 mins ago - World

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre alleging that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
55 mins ago - World

Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.

Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

