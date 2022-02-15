Arielle Zuckerberg leaves Coatue for Long Journey Ventures

Arielle Zuckerberg has left Coatue Management, where she helped launch an early-state investing effort in 2018, to become a partner with Long Journey Ventures.

Behind the scenes: Zuckerberg tells Axios that Long Journey's Lee Jacobs recruited her during a walk last year in San Francisco, and that "it hit me like a brick in the head ... it was just such an obvious team ... the mix of optimism and chasing the weird and magical."

The timing of this hire would seem to sync up with a third fundraise for LJV, although Jacobs declined to comment (citing SEC restrictions).

Before joining Coatue in 2018, Zuckerberg was with Kleiner Perkins.

Zuckerberg, who will maintain some of her Coatue portfolio company responsibilities, also addressed how her famous last name has impacted her career:

"It's definitely a double-edged sword. People treat you a certain way or assume certain things about you, positive and negative. Having that name recognition has sometimes helped me punch above my weight, but in some cases people attribute certain values to me that I don't have... I think there are many more advantages in venture than when I was a product manager."