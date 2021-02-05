Argo AI's self-driving cars are now being tested on the highway

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Argo AI's self-driving test cars can "see" far ahead on the highway. Photo: Argo AI
Argo AI says its autonomous test vehicles are now driving on highways, too, at least near Pittsburgh, with other markets coming soon. Waymo is the only other AV company that is operating in urban, suburban and highway environments.
Why it matters: It's another step closer to commercialization of self-driving technology by opening up new business opportunities like driverless airport runs or on-demand delivery from warehouses to residential homes.
Between the lines: To operate in urban, suburban and highway environments requires both advanced software and the right sensors to be able detect nearby obstacles and to see far down the road at high speeds.