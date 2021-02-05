Sign up for our daily briefing

Argo AI's self-driving cars are now being tested on the highway

Argo AI's self-driving test cars can "see" far ahead on the highway. Photo: Argo AI

Argo AI says its autonomous test vehicles are now driving on highways, too, at least near Pittsburgh, with other markets coming soon. Waymo is the only other AV company that is operating in urban, suburban and highway environments.

Why it matters: It's another step closer to commercialization of self-driving technology by opening up new business opportunities like driverless airport runs or on-demand delivery from warehouses to residential homes.

Between the lines: To operate in urban, suburban and highway environments requires both advanced software and the right sensors to be able detect nearby obstacles and to see far down the road at high speeds.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites — Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines.
  3. Politics: Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Mike Allen, author of AM
42 mins ago - Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

The latest: Biden insisted in a speech from the White House that he would not be cutting the size of the $1,400 per person stimulus checks included in his proposal.

