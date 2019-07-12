Argo AI gets $2.6 billion boost in new Ford-Volkswagen deal

Volkswagen is investing $2.6 billion in self-driving startup Argo AI, joining Ford as an equal partner in the Pittsburgh-based company, while Ford announced plans to build at least 600,000 vehicles for Europe using Volkswagen's electric vehicle technology.

Why it matters: By expanding an existing alliance, the new deal allows two of the world's largest automakers to collaborate on the most expensive pieces of technology in a rapidly changing global auto industry. It also provides an important validation for Argo, now valued at more than $7 billion.