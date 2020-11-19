Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The collapsing Arecibo Observatory is beyond repair

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Arecibo Observatory's 305-meter telescope in November of 2020. Photo: University of Central Florida

The famous 350-meter Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be fixed after multiple accidents left the telescope unstable and on the brink of collapse, according to the National Science Foundation.

Why it matters: Arecibo has contributed to myriad space science advancements for decades. The telescope provided data that helped scientists find the first planet confirmed outside of our solar system, and it has been key to the hunt for intelligent life elsewhere in the universe.

Context: The telescope's most recent problems began in August when a large cable unexpectedly snapped. As engineers and operators were working to find a way to secure the unstable telescope, another cable detached on November 6.

  • According to the NSF, the repairs required to stabilize the telescope are too dangerous for workers to execute, forcing the foundation to decommission the telescope.
  • "This decision is intended to preserve life and safety of people, and prevent the loss of the entire Arecibo Observatory, including the visitor Education Center in the event of an unexpected and uncontrolled collapse," the NSF's Sean Jones said during a press conference Thursday.
  • "The decommissioning is only intended to affect the 305-meter telescope, not the rest of the observatory," Jones added.

What's next: The NSF is now developing a plan for how to demolish the telescope before it collapses.

  • Areas that would be in danger due to an unexpected collapse have been evacuated and the NSF is working to find a way to keep other scientific instruments at the observatory safe during the decommissioning process.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost in all-stock deal

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

BuzzFeed has agreed to buy progressive news website HuffPost from Verizon Media in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Thursday.

Why it matters: HuffPost was once one of the most-trafficked news websites on the internet, but an over-reliance on social media distribution and a lack of strategic vision stripped the site of relevance in recent years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook removed 265,000 pieces of content on voter interference

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Facebook says it removed more than 265,000 pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram in the U.S. for violating its content policies on voter interference leading up to the election.

Why it matters: The company was much more proactive this election cycle than last in taking down and labeling content attempting to disrupt the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook says very few people actually see hate speech on its platform

Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday that 22.1 million pieces of hate speech content was uploaded to its platform globally last quarter and about 6.5 million pieces of hate speech content were uploaded via Instagram. On both platforms, it says about 95% of that hate speech was proactively identified and stopped by artificial intelligence.

Details: In total, the company says that there are 10 to 11 views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content uploaded to the site globally - or .1%. It calls this metric — how much problematic content it doesn't catch compared to how much is reported and removed — "prevalence."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow