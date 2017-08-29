 Google and Facebook's biggest weapon: apps - Axios
Featured

Google and Facebook's biggest weapon: apps

Smartphone apps account for half of all time spent with digital media, according to comScore's Mobile apps report, and two companies own the overwhelming majority of the most-trafficked apps: Google and Facebook.

Data: comScore; Chart: Chris Canipe
Keep reading ... words

Overall, when it comes to time spent on mobile, 87% of mobile time spent is on apps vs. only 13% on mobile web, even though mobile web often receives higher traffic.

Why it matters: Smartphone users spend 96% of their app time within their Top 10 most used apps and Smartphone users spend half their time on their #1 most used app, according to comScore. Google and Facebook own the overwhelming majority of traffic to these apps and are the #1 app for every age group.

  • Younger users love apps: Users ages 18-24 spend a whopping 66% of their total media time in mobile apps, or 3.2 hours per day on mobile apps. Younger users are more likely to place YouTube as the top app, instead of Facebook and are much more likely to rank Snapchat as a top app.
  • Facebook's app dominance: When it comes to desktop and video traffic, Google is king. But on mobile, Facebook is the clear winner. Facebook maintains its position as the #1 app in monthly users, with 81% penetration among mobile app users. Nearly half (46%) of smartphone users have Facebook on their home screen.

Top apps by category and population penetration in the U.S.:

  • Social: Facebook, 93%
  • News: Apple News, 77%
  • Retail: Amazon, 75%
  • Gaming: Words with Friends, 67%
  • Travel: Uber, 27%
  • Sports: ESPN, 23%
  • Dating: Tinder, 11%
Follow the money: in-app advertising has become the one of the fastest-growing mobile ad mediums, with revenue set to surpass $53 billion by 2020. App Annie estimates that by 2020, gross revenue across all app stores will exceed $101 billion globally.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump: DACA decision to come today or this weekend

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump told reporters Friday that he will make a decision on whether or not to end the Obama-era DACA program "sometime today or over the weekend," per White House pool reports.

  • Should DREAMers should be worried? "We love the DREAMERs. We love everybody... We think the DREAMERs are terrific," said Trump.
  • Go deeper: Earlier Friday, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported that multiple sources had told him Trump would not be announcing any changes to DACA today.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Hurricane Harvey recovery updates

Charlie Riedel / AP

A week after Hurricane Harvey pummeled the Texas coast as a Category 4 storm, some residents of the region are finally beginning their journey toward recovery. Others, left without drinking water, forced from their homes, or trapped in cities transformed into islands, are still very much stuck in the middle of a crisis.

  • Local officials have recorded at least 46 deaths related to the storm as of this morning, and warned that the number could rise as recovery efforts continue.
  • The core of the storm, which is beginning to lose some of its tropical characteristics, is traveling north up the Ohio River Valley and Mid-South, according to the National Weather Service.
  • The storm isn't expected to dissipate until later Saturday.
Keep reading ... words

More on Harvey:

  • In Beaumont, a city of roughly 118,000 near the Louisiana border, running water has been cut off completely, and many people are stuck with no escape as the rainwater has turned it into an island.
  • Much of Port Arthur, a city of about 55,000 roughly 100 miles east of Houston, still remains underwater, with flooding covering the highways and cutting it off from the rest of the state.
  • Officials are keeping a close eye on the chemical plant where two blasts took place on Thursday. The company warned that more could follow and said "The best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out."
  • Another hurricane, Irma, is building over the Atlantic. Forecasters say it is still too early to know whether it will reach the U.S.
  • President Trump and the first lady will travel to Texas and Louisiana Saturday, and will likely visit the Houston area and Lake Charles.
  • Trump is pledging $1 million of his "personal money" to Hurricane Harvey relief, and has also requested Congress free up $6 billion for immediate Harvey recovery.
  • Electricity provider Entergy said about 61,000 customers are without power in eastern Texas. About 9,500 customers in western Louisiana were also without electricity, per NYT.

Go deeper in the Axios stream:

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump Org. talked Moscow project with "little-known" developer

The Trump Organization explored the idea of a Trump Tower in Moscow with a Russian developer of working-class properties, according to the Wall Street Journal. The proposal never went through for "business reasons." The players:

  • Andrei Rozov, the developer: Rozov is a "little-known developer of working-class apartments" outside of Moscow, making him an "unlikely match" for Trump.
  • Felix Sater, Trump associate: Sater served "as an unpaid consultant" for Trump, acting as a Trump representative and bringing him deals. Trump told WSJ he "didn't like any of the deals Mr. Sater" suggested.
  • Sergei Polonsky, Russian property tycoon: Polonsky was the connection between Rozov and Sater, having placed both of them on his board. It is not believed that Polonsky was involved in the development proposal.
Why it matters: Rozov's name came to the attention of the House Intelligence Committee after being on documents provided by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen as part of Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Report: Trump's first Comey letter blocked by White House lawyer

AP

Special Prosecutor Rober Mueller has reportedly obtained a letter that President Trump and his top policy advisor, Stephen Miller, drafted in the days leading up to the firing of James Comey. It details why Trump was planning on dismissing his FBI director, per The New York Times' Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman.

White House counsel Donald McGahn stopped Trump from sending Comey the letter in May. Instead, a letter written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which discussed Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's personal emails, was sent to Comey on the day of his firing.

Why it matters: Trump's explanations for firing Comey have been shifting from the start, and this letter could provide a more solid basis for his original intent.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump hits on report Comey prematurely cleared Clinton

News broke yesterday that former FBI Director James Comey had been preparing a statement that cleared Hillary Clinton of her email investigation months before she was interviewed by the Bureau, leading Senate Judiciary Republicans to call on the FBI to release additional information. President Trump responded to this news with a tweet:

That led Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Brookings' Lawfare, to provide an explanation for Comey's actions in a Twitter thread of his own. His argument: Comey was simply "[thinking] ahead and preparing," which he argues is a common practice at DOJ.

Read Wittes' tweets

Of course, a caveat: Wittes is a noted anti-Trump voice and a personal friend of Comey.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Sources: Trump won't announce DACA changes today

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Trump will not be announcing any changes to DACA today, according to multiple sources.
  • Trump's aides are acutely aware of the explosive nature of the politics and human realities surrounding the decision, which could affect more than 750,000 people.
  • But it's not clear how much of that is getting through to the President, whose inputs are extremely constricted under the regime of new Chief of Staff General John Kelly.
  • DACA, a policy instituted during the Obama administration, temporarily shields illegal immigrants brought to America as children.
Link copied to clipboard.
Facts Matter Featured

Feds sounded alarm on Antifa in 2016

Damian Dovarganes, Rainmaker Photo, Damian Dovarganes / AP

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been warning state and local officials of violence coming from far-left anti-fascist ("antifa") groups for at least a year, including the potential of violence between those on the far right and the far left, per a new report.

"Department of Homeland Security formally classified [antifa] activities as 'domestic terrorist violence,'" according to confidential documents obtained by Politico's Josh Meyer. "These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just beating the s*** out of people," a senior law official told Politico.

Why it matters: "Both the racists and a segment of violent antifa counter-protestors are amped for battle in an escalating arms race, where police departments are outmaneuvered, resulting in increasingly violent dangerous confrontations," former New York City police officer Brian Levin told Politico.

The backdrop ... words

The backdrop:

We published a summary of far-right extremist groups a couple weeks ago. Now we're also looking at four extremist groups on the far left.

Note: Most of the far-left organizations that have protested and counter-protested in Berkeley, Durham and Charlottesville in the past few weeks do not classify as "hate groups." They are not to be equated with groups like neo-Nazis and the KKK, which target people based on ethnicity, but they do represent a growing trend of left-wing groups whose members do not always shy away from violence.

The groups:

  1. AntiFa has become more visibly active since Trump's election, but the movement as a whole has remained relatively secretive. Until recently, they were most well-known for their violent protests of alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley. They often wear black masks and commit vandalism. Go deeper with this piece from the Atlantic on the rise of the violent Left.
  2. Redneck Revolt does not claim to be liberal, but supports most left-wing social causes. The group opposes white supremacy and hopes "to incite a movement amongst white working people that works toward the total liberation of all working people," according to their website. They are pro-guns, anti-racist, anti-capitalism and anti-Trump. Members of Redneck Revolt network showed up at Trump's speech in Phoenix last week armed to protect those protesting against Trump from Trump supporters and any law enforcement who might oppose them, according to their blog.
  3. SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) is an anti-racist group primarily led by white people, which works alongside multicultural leaders and organizations to counter white supremacist groups. SURJ believes that "none of us can be free until we end white supremacy," according to their website. While they aim to be instructive and inviting so that others will join forces with them, they also "organize to create tension and target people in power." SURJ led the protests in Berkeley last week. Although their protestors were encouraged not to be violent, many were trained in self-defense and held pastel painted, wooden shields, according to LA Times.
  4. Anti-Racist Action, founded in 1988, is an anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-homophobic, anti-discrimination group, which wants "a free classless society," according to their website. They are known to chase down and attack members of hate groups, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis, which they refer to as "boneheads," according to SPLC.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

McCain: Congress doesn't answer to Trump

AP/Susan Walsh

Sen. John McCain urged colleagues to "identify as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation" in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.

Key take-aways:

  • On working with Trump: "We must respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities. We must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don't answer to him. We answer to the American people."
  • On the U.S. government: "It relies on compromise between opposing sides to protect the interests we share. We can fight like hell for our ideas to prevail. But we have to respect each other or at least respect the fact that we need each other."
  • On white supremacists: "There is nothing in their hate-driven racism that can match the strength of a nation conceived in liberty and comprising 323 million souls of different origins and opinions who are equal under the law."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Dow Chemical and DuPont close mega-merger

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont today completed their $130 billion merger, which was originally announced in December 2015. Each company's shares stopped trading at market close yesterday, with the combined DowDuPont listing today under ticker symbol DWDP.

Up next: This may look like the final act of one of the largest M&A transactions of all time, but it's really more of an interim step before DowDuPont breaks itself back up. The plan is to split into three independent, publicly-traded companies — agriculture, material sciences and specialty products — although some like activist investor Dan Loeb believe more value could be created by adding a fourth sliver to the split stool.

Bottom line from Philly.com's Joseph DiStefano: "Dow contributes two-thirds of the combined $77 billion in yearly sales, and more than half of the 100,000 employees and $150 billion in market value, but the companies call this a 'merger of equals,' with eight directors from each side on the combined board. That allows the bosses to do their spin-offs without paying income tax on sales proceeds."

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump's first big merger test is all about China

Alex Brandon / AP

President Trump is about to get his first big M&A test, and it has nothing to do with AT&T-Time Warner.

Oregon-based Lattice Semiconductor today said that it will ask Trump to directly approve its proposed $1.3 billion takeover by China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge, after receiving indications that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) will recommend the deal be either suspended or prohibited.

Timeline: The President has 15 calendar days to side with CFIUS or Lattice. The final decision is his alone.

Keep reading ... words
  • At issue: Critics argue that the deal poses national security concerns, as Lattice's "field programmable gate array" technology could theoretically be used by China's military. Lattice currently does not currently sell military-grade chips, but it once did and its rivals now do. Canyon Bridge is based in Silicon Valley, but appears to be primarily funded by a Chinese limited partner tied to the country's government. Lattice argues that the national security concerns are fiction.
  • Kind of crazy: The merger agreement does not include a reverse termination fee in connection to CFIUS approval failure, even though such a thing was always the deal's greatest risk.
  • Context: CFIUS was widely expected to become more stringent under Trump, particularly based on a January memo that suggested the implementation of a reciprocity test. This is particularly true in matters that involve national security and China (a country whose incoming deals now dominate CFIUS, after having been a relative nonfactor for most of its existence).
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Poll: 'broad support' for tax reform in key states Trump won

Alex Brandon / AP

A pair of Republican firms, Definers Public Affairs and WPA Intelligence, partnered up to conduct a survey that would gauge voter sentiment on tax reform.

  • The firms collected data based on scores from their national model, which were applied to voters in 10 states that President Trump won in 2016 and are currently held by a Democratic Senator up for re-election in 2018.
  • The survey found "broad support" for the tax reform effort, with average support of 68.43% across 10 key states: Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
  • Support for the administration's tax plan was highest in four states Trump won by double-digits in 2016 and where incumbent Democrat Senators are particularly vulnerable: West Virginia, Montana, North Dakota, and Missouri.
The findings

The question the firms asked voters in those states:

Please tell me if you support or oppose the tax reform plan that is currently being considered by Congress. This plan cuts taxes and would save the average American family around two thousand dollars per year, or more, by doubling the yearly standard deduction, eliminating the death tax, removing the tax on savings interest and dividends and ending the alternative minimum tax. From what you know do you support or oppose this tax reform plan?

The findings:

  • Florida: 63.1% support Trump's tax plan; while 36.9% oppose it
  • Indiana: 68.4% support; 31.6% oppose
  • Michigan: 62.6% support, 37.4% oppose
  • Missouri: 72.5% support, 27.5% oppose
  • Montana: 75.0% support; 25.1% oppose
  • North Dakota: 72.8% support, 27.2% oppose
  • Ohio: 67.2% support, 32.8% oppose
  • Pennsylvania: 56.6% support, 43.4% oppose
  • West Virginia: 77.3% support, 22.7% oppose
  • Wisconsin: 68.8% support, 31.2% oppose

Survey method: "7,277 responses were collected via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) calls. Responses were then matched to a consumer data enhanced voter file which contains data on vote history, voter demography, socio-economics, political behavior, and consumer behavior."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump: "could not be happier or more impressed" with John Kelly

Backdrop to his tweets: Media coverage on Trump chafing against his new chief of staff.

Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios