Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Poll: John Roberts has highest approval rating among federal leaders

Noah Garfinkel

Chief Justice John Roberts. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts received the highest approval rating of 11 current federal leaders in a Gallup poll released Monday.

The big picture: Roberts, who received 60% approval, was the only leader in the poll who received bipartisan majority support.

  • Roberts received 57% approval from Republicans, 55% approval from Democrats and 64% approval from Independents.

By the numbers: The only other federal leaders who were viewed positively in the poll were Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell with a 53% approval and NIAID director Anthony Fauci who received 52% approval, per Gallup.

  • About 85% of Democrats approved of Fauci, while 19% of Republicans and 48% of Independents said the same.
  • About 67% of Democrats approved of Powell, while 30% of Republicans and 55% of Independents said the same.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received the lowest approval rating with 34% of those surveyed saying they approved of how he's handled his job. He is the only leader to not receive majority support from either major party or Independents. About 46% of Republicans approved of McConnell, while 21% of Democrats and 35% of Independents said the same.

  • About 44% of those surveyed approved of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), while 53% disapproved. About 76% of Democrats approved of Schumer's handling of his job, while just 11% of Republicans said the same.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received a 40% approval rating. About 71% of Democrats said they approved of Pelosi, while just 6% of Republicans said the same.
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received a 46% approval rating, with 71% of Republicans and 23% of Democrats surveyed saying they approved of how he's handling his job.

Meanwhile, President Biden received a 43% approval rating.

  • About 44% of those surveyed said they approved of how Vice President Kamala Harris was handling her job.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken each received a 49% approval rating.

What they're saying: "While this is by no means an exhaustive list of public officials, the leaders rated were selected based on being some of this year's more high-profile figures in the federal government," Gallup noted of its poll, conducted Dec. 1–16.

  • Methodology: Based on telephone interviews conducted Dec. 1–16, with a random sample of 811 adults, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — What to expect from America's third year of COVID — Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up" — Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules — Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial — Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Winter storms lash Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Monday as storms pummeled the Pacific Northwest — forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: The National Weather Service said significant snowfall hit West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with record cold weather in some West Coast areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

