Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts received the highest approval rating of 11 current federal leaders in a Gallup poll released Monday.

The big picture: Roberts, who received 60% approval, was the only leader in the poll who received bipartisan majority support.

Roberts received 57% approval from Republicans, 55% approval from Democrats and 64% approval from Independents.

By the numbers: The only other federal leaders who were viewed positively in the poll were Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell with a 53% approval and NIAID director Anthony Fauci who received 52% approval, per Gallup.

About 85% of Democrats approved of Fauci, while 19% of Republicans and 48% of Independents said the same.

About 67% of Democrats approved of Powell, while 30% of Republicans and 55% of Independents said the same.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received the lowest approval rating with 34% of those surveyed saying they approved of how he's handled his job. He is the only leader to not receive majority support from either major party or Independents. About 46% of Republicans approved of McConnell, while 21% of Democrats and 35% of Independents said the same.

About 44% of those surveyed approved of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), while 53% disapproved. About 76% of Democrats approved of Schumer's handling of his job, while just 11% of Republicans said the same.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received a 40% approval rating. About 71% of Democrats said they approved of Pelosi, while just 6% of Republicans said the same.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received a 46% approval rating, with 71% of Republicans and 23% of Democrats surveyed saying they approved of how he's handling his job.

Meanwhile, President Biden received a 43% approval rating.

About 44% of those surveyed said they approved of how Vice President Kamala Harris was handling her job.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken each received a 49% approval rating.

What they're saying: "While this is by no means an exhaustive list of public officials, the leaders rated were selected based on being some of this year's more high-profile figures in the federal government," Gallup noted of its poll, conducted Dec. 1–16.