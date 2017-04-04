 Apple to ditch the current Mac Pro design, but replacement won't arrive until next year - Axios
Apple to ditch the current Mac Pro design

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Apple has decided to move away from the current, cylinder-shaped design used on its Mac Pro desktop, but creating a replacement will take until next year, executives said on Monday.

In a rare admission of a misstep, executives conceded the unusual design limited Apple's ability to offer meaningful upgrades and failed to meet many pro users' needs. Top executives said the company has begun work on a new desktop and a professional monitor.

"You won't see any of these products this year," Senior Vice President Phil Schiller told a handful of reporters in a discussion at Apple's offices in Cupertino. "It's important to do something great. That will take longer than this year to do."

(Related: Why the Mac Pro proved so hard to upgrade.)

In the interim, Apple plans to introduce new versions of the iMac with components more geared to professionals later this year. Also, later on Tuesday, it will announce a modest performance update to the existing Mac Pro in an attempt to tide over those who rely on Apple's highest-end machine. The updated configurations will add more processor cores and improved graphics performance.

Among the other points discussed:

  • Apple reiterated its commitment both to the Mac and to professional users as well as to continuing to develop pro software such as Final Cut and Logic. "The Mac has an important, long future at Apple," Schiller said. "We have every intention to keep investing in the Mac."
  • Schiller apologized for the slowness of upgrades with the Mac Pro. "We're sorry for what happened with the Mac Pro. We are going to come out with something great to replace it."
  • The company has no plans for touchscreen Macs, or for machines powered solely by the kind of ARM processors used in the iPhone and iPad. However, executives left open the possibility ARM chips could play a broader role as companion processors, something that showed up first with the T1 processor that powers the Touch Bar in the new MacBook Pro.
Yes, there might be a Trumpcare sequel

The White House and Republicans are talking seriously about reviving Trumpcare, and they think they've found the ticket: fewer Obamacare insurance regulations and more high-risk pool plans, which offer coverage that's subsidized by a state government. Will it be enough to win over the Freedom Caucus? Chairman Mark Meadows said last night that the group wants to see the legislative text. Will it actually gain votes that Republicans didn't already have? Not clear yet.

Here's the latest, and a reality check on what it all means:

  • Vice President Mike Pence met with two groups of Republicans yesterday: a group of moderates in the afternoon, and the Freedom Caucus at night.
  • The emerging plan would let states opt out of some, though not all, of Obamacare's insurance regulations.
  • It would technically protect pre-existing condition coverage, but it would allow states to get rid of the "community rating" provision that prevents insurers from charging higher rates to sick people.
  • It would also go after the "essential health benefits" provision — things like prescription drug coverage, mental health services, and pregnancy and childbirth, among others — which was already on the table. Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price would be given the authority to grant waivers to the states.
  • The bill's Patient and State Stability Fund, which would give the states more than $100 billion over 10 years, would be targeted more narrowly to be spent on high-risk pools, as Jonathan Swan and I reported last night.
  • Pence left the Freedom Caucus meeting last night without a deal, but Meadows said the group was "encouraged."
  • Less clear is what Pence accomplished with his meeting with the moderates, who were mostly Republicans likely to vote for the bill anyway.
  • The most high-profile moderate who's a "no" vote — Rep. Charlie Dent — wasn't invited to the meeting to get to "yes." Instead, he talked with Sen. Rand Paul, who's circulating his own idea for jump-starting the talks: Keep Obamacare's structure for subsidies, but reduce the funding.
Reality check: All of the movement so far is pushing the bill to the right, so the Trump administration appears to be placing its bets with the conservatives, not the moderates. Even if the new proposal gains Freedom Caucus votes, the risk is that it could lose votes from other members — especially those who don't want to be accused of abandoning sick people.
Fox and O'Reilly are winning the cable war, for now

Fox News Channel has been plagued by recent scandals, but by some measures, it doesn't matter. While every cable channel is seeing a Trump bump in ratings, Fox is doing notably well, earning the best quarter in cable news history.

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Its success can be largely attributed to its flagship program, "The O'Reilly Factor," whose host is a perfect reflection of Fox's unusual situation. While Fox struggled through sexual-harassment lawsuits involving O'Reilly over the past several months, the anchor's prime-time show scored the highest-rated cable news quarter ever, with 4 million viewers.

Other right-leaning news outlets have sustained their audiences, despite battling scandals. Breitbart reached nearly 14 million people in February, which is about average for the site, after its star, Milo Yiannopoulos, resigned over pedophilia comments.

Why it matters: The anti-establishment position these outlets took during the election is still resonating with Trump's conservative base, while the president seems to have lost some support. The latest Gallup poll shows Trump's approval rating continuing to plummet and a Quinnipiac poll released last Wednesday shows President Trump losing support from key parts of his base. The ratings also suggest that consumers are willing to turn a blind eye towards scandal, or are unaware of the behind-the-scenes troubles of their favorite outlets.

What's next: Fox may have had its best quarter ever, but month-over-month, its traffic has been steadily declining, while MSNBC's has been steadily rising. Reports Monday of advertisers pulling their ads from The O'Reilly Factor, combined with month-over-month viewership losses could mean that Fox's big Q1 may not be followed by a stellar Q2.

GOP leaders worried about Trumpcare and pre-existing conditions

Alex Brandon / AP

House Republican leaders are worried that a concession in the developing Trumpcare talks could make already anxious moderates run away from the bill. The proposal is to allow states to get rid of the "community rating" provision that prevents insurers from charging higher rates to sick people.

Why it's a problem: Most Republicans have been adamant that they're going to keep covering people with pre-existing conditions (as has President Trump). It's one of the most popular parts of Obamacare. But without the "community rating" provision, insurers could jack up the premiums for people with health problems — and make it so expensive that they lose coverage because they can't afford it anymore.

  • A leadership source who has a good read of the conference says the deal could have a negative impact on more than just Tuesday Group (moderate) votes. The source's view is that touching community rating is harmful and allows the Freedom Caucus to ultimately shift blame away from themselves for the inevitable failure of the new bill.
  • This is something we keep hearing from Republican leadership and moderates: they don't want to let the Freedom Caucus say they've been reasonable and potentially convince Trump to cast the blame on Paul Ryan and the moderates.
  • The Democratic attack ads on pre-existing conditions write themselves: "If people can't afford their coverage, they're not covered," per a House Democratic leadership aide.
  • But conservatives have been targeting the provision a long time, because they're convinced it's one of the reasons individual health insurance has gotten so expensive.
  • For the Freedom Caucus / outside group perspective, here's an influential conservative leader: "Conservatives were right that regulations were lynchpin of deal — Heritage Action and Freedom Caucus been pushing this since day one. Moderates should embrace it as federalism even if they like some of the regulations that get rolled back... This is very very far from full repeal, which means conservatives have given up A LOT, and the text of the White House needs to be legit to make it worth it."
Paul Ryan: Trumpcare resurrection still in the "conceptual stage"

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

No big Trumpcare announcements after the House Republican conference meeting this morning. House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a GOP leadership press conference that they're working on resurrecting the health care bill through consensus.

The buzzy phrase: "conceptual stage" of the discussion.

What you need to know: There's no agreement or bill text yet. Right now, it's all about "[figuring] out how we can move everyone forward."

They're all in this together: "We want to make sure that when we go, we have the votes to pass this bill, we've got the consensus that we've long been looking for."

Meet the controversial blogger that Trump Jr. says deserves a Pulitzer

Mike Cernovich / YouTube

Mike Cernovich is a pro-Trump blogger and social media personality — and he's getting a lot of love from Trumpland these days. Cernovich made an appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday to defend his controversial views, which Kellyanne Conway tweeted about as a "must-see ratings bonanza."

Driving the news: Bloomberg published a story yesterday that Susan Rice had requested that Trump associates be unmasked in incidental collection of electronic surveillance of foreign agents, but the story first came to light Sunday via Cernovich. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted this morning:

The obvious question: Does Cernovich have inside access to White House sources?

Some of his past controversies: A now-deleted tweet saying "Date rape does not exist," accusing political opponents of pedophilia and child abuse — though he claims to have never outright supported Pizzagate. — and putting forth theories about "Sick Hillary" during the campaign, claiming she suffered from seizures and Parkinson's disease.

By the numbers: The gender pay gap is slowly closing


Today is Equal Pay Day — the day that represents how long into the year women have to work to make as much money as their male counterparts did the year before, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity. We've rounded up the numbers — good news and bad news — along with the defense and critique of the gender wage gap.

The good news: The gap is closing.

  • Women earned 83% of what men earned in 2015 — a 19% increase since 1980, according to Pew.
  • Young women (25 to 34) earned 90% of what men the same age earned in 2015.
  • Women are expected to make up more than half of the work force by 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • More than 450,000 women were "Chief Executive" in 2016, according to BLS, and there are 9.1 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. which make up more than 7% of all private sector jobs, the American Enterprise Institute reports.

The bad news: There's still a gap.

  • Almost 30% of the closing gender wage gap since 1979 is attributed to a decline in men's wages, the Economic Policy Institute reports.
  • In 2016, women had higher unemployment rates than men at every level of education, except those with an associate's degree.
  • Women make up just 7% of venture capital decision-makers, as Dan Primack reported.
  • Men are the majority in 26 of the 30 highest-paid jobs (like chief executives, computer engineers and architects), while women are the majority in 23 of the 30 lowest-paying jobs (like waitressing and child care work), Bloomberg reports.
  • The higher the wage percentile, the larger the gap. Women in the 95th percentile make an average of $47.11/hour, while men in the same percentile make an average of $59.92/hour — a 26% difference, according to EPI.
Why it matters: There are two strongly opposing sides to the equal pay argument. Pay gap defenders say decisions around parenthood and career aspirations can skew statistics and create "bogus apples-to-oranges" comparisons. Pay gap activists, however, point out that an unfair burden is placed on mothers to care for their family, and that over-representation in lower-paying jobs highlights longstanding gender stereotypes and perpetual discrimination.
NCAA allows North Carolina to host games again

David J. Phillip / AP

The NCAA released a statement Monday announcing that it will regrant North Carolina hosting rights to future championship games after the state repealed part of its controversial HB2 transgender bathroom law. A takeaway quote from the statement:

"While the new law meets the minimal NCAA requirements, the board remains concerned that some may perceive North Carolina's moratorium against affording opportunities to communities to extend basic civil rights as a signal that discriminatory behavior is permitted and acceptable, which is inconsistent with NCAA Bylaws. However, we recognize the quality championships hosted by the people of North Carolina in years before HB2. And this new law restores the state to that legal landscape."

Note the timing: Yesterday, the NCAA's March Madness tournament came to a close, with the North Carolina Tar Heels coming in first place. The next day, the NCAA gave NC their rights back to host post-season NCAA basketball games.

An inside look at the chaotic Trump transition

Evan Vucci / AP

The Washington Post has an inside look at a Trump transition that "went off the rails almost immediately after the election," according to one source. The highlights:

  • President Trump reportedly believed it was bad karma to plan his presidency before winning the election, causing him to become divorced from most of the earliest transition planning.
  • The transition team helmed by Chris Christie created binders of detailed materials with hour-by-hour schedules for President Trump's transition and legislative plans for the earliest days of his fledgling presidency.
  • The nuts-and-bolts transition in Washington was largely disconnected from the Trump Tower power center, which was only compounded when Christie was forced from his role in an alleged Jared Kushner power-play.
  • The original transition document called for Obamacare to be repealed by day 36 of the administration.
Trump admin cuts funding for UN reproductive agency

Evan Vucci / AP

The Trump administration is slashing $32.5 million in federal funding for the UN's reproductive health agency after accusing it of supporting forced abortion in China, reports the AP.

The administration accused the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) of supporting China's population control programs that include "coercive abortion" or "involuntary sterilization," through China's National Health and Family Planning Commission. UNFPA refuted the claims, and argued it was "erroneous" to suggest it was complicit in China's policies.

Note: The funds will be taken from the 2017 budget and reallocated to similar programs at the U.S. Agency for International Development. The move comes just days before Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago.

Chelsea Clinton: "I'm not the right person" to beat Trump

Chelsea Clinton told CBS This Morning that she is "definitely not the right person to defeat [President Trump] in 2020," but she does believe that his presidency should inspire young people to become more civically engaged. Check it out:

Trump signs order that could hurt working women

Andrew Harnik / AP

The week before Equal Pay Day, which recognizes the wage gap between men and women, Trump signed an executive order reversing Obama's 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order — and working women could suffer in two ways.

Companies could deny providing documents to employers detailing how much they made in a pay period, their deductions, overtime hours, etc. At a time when women are fighting for equal pay, they could be stuck making salary negotiations without really knowing everything about their company's wages.

Forced arbitration clauses would prevent women from taking their company to court over sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. (Example: Gretchen Carlson had to sue Roger Ailes instead of Fox News in order to get around her contract's forced arbitration clause.)

An update on zombie Trumpcare

Evan Vucci / AP

Per a source familiar with the White House conversations:

"We are very hopeful about the tone and the progress, but text likely won't be available until late tonight or tomorrow, and that makes the prospects for passage this week even less likely. Also, if the moderates are still angry, I don't see how they suddenly get into a good place."

I also asked a senior congressional source — someone who's been very skeptical about Zombie Trumpcare's prospects — whether it's possible there's a vote this week before Congress goes on recess. The source's response this morning was the most hopeful I've heard from them: "I think it's possible. If we feel like there is momentum we'll keep the members here until it's done."

Bottom line: Conservatives remain wary that the White House will "go back on its word" and they're going to carefully scrutinize the text when it finally arrives. And House moderates are more than wary of the Freedom Caucus — many simply hate them and believe they are dishonest and incapable of getting to "yes."

