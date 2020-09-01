59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Apple, Tesla and Zoom power Nasdaq to new record high

Dion Rabouin
Tech stocks had a big day on Monday led by gains in three companies, even as U.S. equities broadly ended the day lower.

What happened: Tesla rose 12.5% during the session as traders were again inexplicably lured by its lower share price due to a five-to-one stock split. Apple added 3.5% and Zoom gained 8.6% during the day with its stock jumping by nearly 10% in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

  • Zoom doubled earnings expectations and saw its revenue jump 355%, beating analysts' expectations by $163 million.
  • Zoom now has about 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up 458% year-over-year, and 988 customers paying more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 112% year over year.

Of note: Despite reports that Zoom had shut down accounts of users outside China at the urging of that country's government, the company has largely managed to avoid the ire of the Trump administration.

  • Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg told analysts on the company's earnings call that it has no plans to move its engineering teams out of China.

Where it stands: Tesla was the best performing stock in the U.S. during August, rising 74.3% during the month, including a gain of 50% since announcing its stock split on Aug. 11.

The big picture: The Nasdaq ended the day up 0.7% and closed at another record high. All three of the major U.S. indexes finished historically strong five-month periods on Monday.

  • The Dow advanced 29.7%, its biggest five-month percentage gain since July 2009.
  • The S&P 500 added 35.4%, its best five-month run since October 1938.
  • The Nasdaq gained 52.9%, its strongest five months since March 2000, according to Dow Jones Market data.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Economy & Business

Zoom crushes Q2 analyst expectations amid pandemic

Zoom's stock price is up nearly 10% in after-hours trading after the vide0-chat company posted Q2 results well above analyst expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Why it matters: Zoom is unquestionably one of the biggest winners of the ongoing pandemic as restrictions on in-person interactions have forced many around the world to shift nearly all personal and professional activities online.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 31, 2020 - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 31, 2020 - Economy & Business

Durable goods orders may have peaked in July

Manufactured durable goods orders rose 11.2% in July, far outpacing economists' expectations, and jumping for the third straight month. July's unexpected increase followed a 7.7% gain for durable goods in June.

What happened: The boom was largely the result of vehicle purchases, as orders for new cars and trucks jumped 22% after a nearly 24% gain the previous month.

