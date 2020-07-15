9 mins ago - Technology

Apple scores win in tax battle with EU

Photo illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple won a major court case against the European Union Wednesday, shielding the tech giant from having to pay €13 billion ($14.9 billion) in back taxes to Ireland.

Why it matters: This is a major blow to European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who wants U.S.-based companies to pay what she sees as their fair share of taxes in Europe. Vestager has also tried to reel in American tech companies in matters of competition and privacy.

What they're saying: The EU's General Court said the European Commission "did not succeed in showing the requisite legal standard" to prove that the Irish government gave Apple an unfair tax advantage.

  • The European Commission said it would "study the judgement and reflect on possible next steps," according to CNBC.

Backstory: The European Commission in 2016 said Ireland allowed Apple to pay "substantially less tax than other businesses over many years."

  • Ireland, with its low corporate tax rates, is home to the European headquarters of many major multinational corporations.

What's next: Parties in the case have two months and 10 days to decide if they want to appeal the decision to the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court.

Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 13,357,992 — Total deaths: 579,546 — Total recoveries — 7,441,446Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,432,307 — Total deaths: 136,493 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. Public health: Florida's outbreak is getting worse — Testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload.
  4. Business: UnitedHealth posts most profitable quarter in its history — Walmart will require all customers to wear masks.
  5. Politics: White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci.
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci

Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

The White House said Wednesday that a USA Today op-ed by economic adviser Peter Navarro attacking Anthony Fauci "didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes."

Why it matters: In a normal administration, Navarro's actions would almost certainly result in his dismissal — but the White House did not immediately indicate any disciplinary action against him. It also further obscures the administration's support of Fauci, days after it put out a statement listing the times he was "wrong on things" in the coronavirus pandemic's early days.

