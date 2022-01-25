Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Apple granted restraining order against alleged Tim Cook stalker

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A Santa Clara, California court granted Apple a restraining order against a Virginia woman who allegedly harassed and stalked the company's CEO, Tim Cook, for more than a year, the Mercury News reports.

Driving the news: The company accused the woman of "erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior" in its application for the court order, adding that she "may be armed" and "intends to return to" Cook's residence, per the Mercury News.

  • Apple made the request last Thursday, and it was ultimately approved by a Judge the following day. Apple wrote in the application that the suspected harasser emailed Cook about 200 times, according to the Mercury News.
  • The restraining order bars the alleged stalker from approaching any Apple employees, including Cook. A hearing has been set for March 29.

Zachary BasuHans Nichols
17 mins ago - World

Scoop: Qatar emir to visit White House on Monday

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaves the White House after meeting President Trump in 2019. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The emir of Qatar will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss Afghanistan as well as contingency plans to provide natural gas to Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Europe's reliance on Russia for 40% of its natural gas is undermining Biden's attempts to coordinate "massive" sanctions to be imposed from both sides of the Atlantic if Russia invades. The White House wants Qatar to help ensure European countries can enforce tough sanctions without risking an energy crisis.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: There won't be "American forces moving into Ukraine"

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he does not foresee U.S. troops moving into Ukraine.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears increasingly likely.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
